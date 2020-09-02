George Clinical Adds CRO Business Development and Operations Veteran to Lead Efforts in China

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization, has expanded the organization's team in China with the addition of Dr. Zhenfei Yin in the role of Country Head and Regional Head of Project Operations. Zhenfei will be responsible for leading operations teams across China.

Zhenfei brings nearly a decade and a half of substantiative industry experience leading clinical operations, project management, and business development teams across the CRO and pharmaceutical sectors including experience in electronic data capture trials. Zhenfei, fluent in English and Chinese, obtained his degree in Clinical Medicine from Shanxi Medical University and also holds a Master's Degree in Surgery from Peking University.

"Dr Zhenfei Yin is an experienced and well respected leader in the CRO industry in China and we are very excited to welcome him to George Clinical. With him at its helm, I am confident that we can achieve our ambitious growth plans for China to better meet the increasing demands of our clients in this fast growing market," said James Cheong, CEO of George Clinical.

In this new role, Zhenfei will directly oversee clinical project operations, administrative, finance and HR. He will indirectly oversee data management, biostatistics, regulatory, quality, business development and IT in China while continuing to grow George Clinical as a market leader offering CRO and scientific leadership services. He will support all operational teams within George Clinical to ensure the organization's strict quality standards are consistently applied across all activities in China. With Zhenfei's lead, new business with the China team is expected to increase by 50% in the first year and additional new business from China biotech or pharmaceutical firms will be introduced to other areas including Australia, U.S., Europe and other Asia-Pacific countries.

"Zhenfei brings us a strong industry network with more than 14 years of experience with global CROs including IQIVIA and ICON as well as local Chinese CROs WuXi CDS and KunTuo. His successful record of expanding clinical research business in China within key leadership roles in project management and business development will be of great value to our clients," said Chief Business Officer Sean Hart.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: https://www.georgeclinical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/george-clinical-pty-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/george_clinical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgeclinical

SOURCE George Clinical

Related Links

https://www.georgeclinical.com

