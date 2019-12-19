George Clinical and Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital to Collaborate in Clinical Research

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization (CRO), and Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital (GDPH) have executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) laying out broad collaboration in the area of clinical research in China. The memorandum outlines several areas the two organizations will pursue including: training and education in clinical trial services, scientific networking and involvement in trial-related activities, provision of medical monitoring, in depth feasibility services and investigator networks.

"We have been pleased with the progress of our existing clinical trials with the hospital and we are looking forward to the strengthening of our collaboration for the betterment of clinical research across the entire region," said James Cheong, COO of George Clinical. "This relationship will be a key part of our expanding presence in China."

The collaboration will address several key areas of clinical trial research operations. George Clinical will arrange for training of GDPH personnel including investigators, study coordinators, and those relatively new to global clinical trials to build expertise in Good Clinical Practices (GCP) in areas such as basic GCP training, workshops, and inspection preparation. Consultation in setting up a clinical trials unit at GDPH will seek to bring world-class competency using the collaboration methodologies established in previous trial work.

GDPH will become a hub for investigator networks in China as well as George Clinical trials in China and the Asia-Pacific region. The hospital will be included in the feasibility of new studies in selected therapeutic areas such as nephrology, oncology and cardiovascular diseases. The partnership will benefit from the recommendations of key opinion leaders from GDPH for trial related activities such as data safety monitoring boards (DSMB), steering committees, and more.

The memorandum also notes the referral of clinicians at GDPH and their networks for the provision of medical monitoring services in China under the standard operating procedures of George Clinical. This will also comprise the referral of GDPH staff for the provision of bio-statistical and data management services under the training and oversight of George Clinical.

"At the beginning of 2019, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council issued the Development Planning Outline of the Greater Bay Area which identified academic cooperation and scientific research as the bridge to in-depth cooperation for Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau in the field of medical health. It is hoped with our bilateral cooperation as a starting point, we can focus on the development goal of the regional integration in the Greater Bay Area, promote in-depth cooperation in the medical and health field, establish a platform for communication and cooperation and build a medical cooperative brand with international influence that can be held up as a model," stated Xueqing Yu, President of the Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital.

In its drive to develop itself as a premium hospital and a national cardiovascular regional medical center, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital will focus on three areas developing a staff platform and projects in the key areas of "strengthening the heart, strengthening the lungs, strengthening the kidneys, respecting the elderly, and the achievement of tranquillity." The hospital will strive to bring in medical talent with international cutting-edge expertise as well as strong international cooperation with the goal of building a professional team that will scale to the apex of medicine and science.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

Contact: mreabold@georgeclinical.com

Website: https://www.georgeclinical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/george-clinical-pty-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/george_clinical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgeclinical

SOURCE George Clinical

Related Links

https://www.georgeclinical.com

