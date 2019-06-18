George Clinical Announces the Appointment of Meelian Hoh as Chief Financial Officer

SYDNEY, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically driven CRO, today announced the appointment of Meelian Hoh to the role of Chief Financial Officer. With extensive financial management experience spanning more than 20 years, Hoh brings leadership in financial accountability, enterprise system implementation and pharma industry market knowledge to the George Clinical executive team.

"I'm very excited to welcome Meelian to our team. Her impressive experience is invaluable to George Clinical as we embark on ambitious growth that is underpinned by strong fundamentals in scientific expertise and operational excellence," said James Cheong, chief operating officer, George Clinical.

Prior to George Clinical, Hoh served as Finance Director for the Asia-Pacific Region of the global Unified Communications company, Mitel. Hoh has also held several financial management positions in the healthcare, technology and manufacturing sectors including: General Manager—Finance for Kincare, CFO for Pelion Group, as well as senior finance roles with Bellwether Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer/Pharmacia.

"I was interested in this role with George Clinical because I was inspired by the company's purpose to improve the health of people worldwide. Working with an organisation with global reach conducting meaningful trials and studies, we are able to improve healthcare outcomes across the world, bringing this purpose to life," said Hoh.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 staff managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

Contact: mmreabold@georgeclinical.com

Website: https://www.georgeclinical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/george-clinical-pty-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/george_clinical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgeclinical

SOURCE George Clinical

Related Links

https://www.georgeclinical.com

