George Clinical Expands Asia-Pacific Footprint with New Location in the Philippines

SYDNEY, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization (CRO), has again expanded its extensive Asia-Pacific footprint through the opening of a new office in the Philippines. The office is based in the capital city, Manila and compliments the organization's growing list of global locations.

The opening of this office formalizes a long-standing strategic focus on the country and the region, by increasing investigator networks and collaborative solutions to enhance study quality, study performance and shorten start timelines. The Philippines is a strong performer in the Asian clinical trial landscape, not only due to a large cohort of treatment naïve patients, but generally good treatment adherence, and a high level of English literacy.

"George Clinical is honoured to formalize our presence in the Philippines," Evon Hui, Head of Business Operations, East Asia said. "We have a long standing strategic focus on building the clinical trial infrastructure in the Philippines. Through the development of this entity, George Clinical looks forward to working with sponsors to make the most of the benefits that running a clinical trial in the Philippines will provide."

Historically, The Philippines has a particularly strong track record in the conduct of infectious diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, respiratory and cardiovascular trials. George Clinical has an extensive track record in chronic disease trials that correlates directly with the most prevalent indications in the country.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 staff managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

