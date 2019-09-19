George Clinical Grows European Presence with New Location in the United Kingdom

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization (CRO), has expanded its presence in Europe with the opening of a larger and more sophisticated location in the United Kingdom. The office is based in London and compliments the organization's growing list of global locations throughout the Asia-Pacific region, the United States and Europe.

"Our new London office includes space for our growing U.K.-based staff to work together in one location," said Joanna Cole, Senior Business and Finance Manager for George Clinical. "We wanted to offer our customers and cross-functional teams a collaborative facility including state-of-the-art meeting rooms, conferencing technology, and a great environment with a convenient, central London location."

The UK and the European Union enjoy a consistent reputation for quality clinical research. The United Kingdom Department of Health created the National Institute for Health Research to establish a high-quality health system within the National Health Service. The Clinical Research Network is part of this organization and provides reliable infrastructure to support clinical research in the UK and the European Union. The organization provides support for George Clinical studies including identifying and recruiting patients, providing training so that researchers have access to experienced staff.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

