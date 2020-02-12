George Clinical Names James Cheong Chief Executive Officer

SYDNEY, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization, has named James Cheong to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Cheong was hired as Chief Operating Officer at the beginning of 2019 and has overseen substantial growth of the business, leadership team and international footprint. Cheong succeeds Glenn Kerkhof who will remain with the organization as Executive Chairman.

"James has been a critical catalyst in the growth and organizational development of George Clinical since joining our team last January," stated Glenn Kerkhof, Executive Chairman, George Clinical. "He has demonstrated great knowledge, rapport and commercial understanding benefiting our clients and staff in equal measure. I know the organization will continue to benefit from his presence and vision as we build on our global operational base and deliver scientific and operational excellence to our clients," he added.

With his deep industry and management experience spanning more than two decades, Cheong has brought valuable leadership to the expanding George Clinical executive team during a period of expansion last year. As COO, Cheong has led global operations and directed the company's administrative functions while based in the organization's Singapore office.

Prior to George Clinical, Cheong served as Head, Clinical Operations of the Chinese market for Boehringer Ingelheim. During his tenure there, Cheong was responsible for clinical operations in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong covering trial monitoring and management, vendor, knowledge and quality management and medical writing. Prior to Boehringer Ingelheim, Cheong was VP of Clinical Development at EPS International in Asia Pacific and has also held various Asian leadership roles for major global CROs.

"The past year has seen George Clinical open new offices in Asia and Europe, win recognition in Hong Kong as an exception employer, expand our trial capacity in Taiwan, and execute a ground-breaking agreement to establish top-tier clinical research capacity in China," said Cheong. "It is a privilege to lead a CRO blessed with world-class scientific leadership. We will continue to leverage our exceptional team to improve the health of millions of people worldwide," he said.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

Contact: mmreabold@georgeclinical.com

Website: https://www.georgeclinical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/george-clinical-pty-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/george_clinical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgeclinical

SOURCE George Clinical

Related Links

https://www.georgeclinical.com

