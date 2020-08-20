George Clinical Scientific Leadership Adds Hypertension and Cardiovascular Researcher Professor Alta Schutte

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Schutte, Ph.D., an expert researcher in hypertension and cardiovascular disease has joined George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization, as a member of the organization's scientific leadership team.

Schutte serves as Principal Theme Lead of Cardiac, Vascular and Metabolic Medicine in the faculty of medicine at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia and Professorial Fellow at the George Institute for Global Health. She has extensive experience working in the field of hypertension and cardiovascular disease as a part of projects around the globe. She is also Extraordinary Professor at the Hypertension in Africa Research Team (HART) at the North-West University in South Africa where she has served as Unit Director of Medical Research Council Extramural Unit for Hypertension and Cardiovascular Disease.

"With her excellent background as the chief investigator of several multidisciplinary studies investigating social, environmental and behavioural determinants of raised blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and related organ damage across patients' lives, Alta will be a great resource to our clients, research sites and investigative teams," said Chief Medical Officer Maria Ali.

Schutte has a particular interest in the early detection, prevention and treatment of hypertension and cardiovascular disease in low resource settings and has led several multidisciplinary projects in this field including biomarker discovery, early vascular aging and polyomics. Schutte has published more than 300 papers to date and is involved in numerous international consortia such as the Global Burden of Disease study based in Washington, DC, the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration based in London and the May Measurement Month initiative of the International Society of Hypertension. She was also invited author of the Lancet Commission of Hypertension, is the Past President of the Southern African Hypertension Society and is the current President of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH).

"We have a great opportunity to leverage clinical research to address raised blood pressure since it is the leading cause of death globally. I plan on bringing a passionate approach to improving the detection and prevention of hypertension and its consequences to studies at George Clinical," Schutte noted.

