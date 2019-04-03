George Clinical Strengthens Asia-Pacific Presence with New Singapore Location

SYDNEY, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically backed clinical research organization, (CRO) has expanded its footprint in Asia with the addition of a new presence in Singapore. The new office and entity in Singapore, which was established in July, were requisites for George Clinical to act as a local clinical trial sponsor for the firm's international client base. James Cheong, appointed last month as COO, is now based out of the office.

This move broadens the geographic footprint of George Clinical in the Asia-Pacific region and the firm can now provide project management, site management, local sponsorship and drug/medical device importation and exportation clinical trial services in Singapore.

"As a major trade center in the region, our presence in Singapore represents several new opportunities for our clients which they may not have thought we'd have access to previously," said Evon Hui, Head of Business Operations, East Asia. "Similarly to what we provide in Hong Kong and Taiwan, we can now offer regulatory services include acting as local sponsor while managing IP importations, project management, safety and pharmacovigilance (PV) reporting services."

Key advantages of conducting clinical trials with George Clinical in Singapore include a short start up timeline of only one to three months; a well-established regulatory and ethics review framework; access to high quality data; and the company's experienced clinical trial staffs.

Clients can benefit from the fact that the majority of health services institutions have clinical trial centers which can assist in the setup, execution and coordination of clinical trials within the country. Commercially, clients also have the convenience of doing business in the Asian market where English is the official language.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading independent Asia-Pacific and US-based clinical research organization (CRO) with global capabilities differentiated by scientific leadership, innovation and extensive investigator networks. With staff operating in 15 countries, and with significant operations in the USA, China, India and the broader Asia-Pacific region, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

