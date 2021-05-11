George Clooney and other friends of Nespresso reveal the deep human care behind every cup of the brand's coffee

The "Made with Care" campaign, spearheaded by Clooney, brings to life Nespresso's fundamental beliefs that crafting high-quality coffee can be both an art and a catalyst for positive change if care is instilled in every detail. This ethos is embedded throughout the company's value chain - from the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program, designed to ensure the selection of only the finest quality beans while improving the livelihoods of farmers and protecting the environment, to its commitment to reviving endangered coffees and communities with the Reviving Origins program. This same acute sense of care lies behind the company's commitment to make every cup of Nespresso coffee carbon neutral by 2022.

"Care runs deep at Nespresso," says Anna Lundstrom, Nespresso's Chief Brand Officer. "As guardians of one of nature's precious resources, it is a philosophy that's embedded in everything we do. We are committed to offering the most refined coffee experience and to protect the best of our world with human care and creativity. Our approach proves that good taste and good values can go hand in hand, and we are proud to bring together so many likeminded friends of the brand in our latest campaign."

Shared values

Building on a partnership which began in 2006, "Made with Care" also highlights the enduring affinity between the values of the Nespresso brand and George Clooney, demonstrating how brand ambassadorship can evolve into something altogether more meaningful.

"Nespresso and I have always shared a passion for sustainability and farmer welfare. And if the past year has shown anything, it's that care is pivotal to communities' wellbeing and resilience. That's why I feel privileged to stand alongside people with the same values in the "Made with Care" movement – from activists, to celebrities, to some of the most dedicated farmers and coffee experts I have ever met. Together, we are committed to sustainability, fairness and to ensuring we can enjoy great coffee for generations to come," said Clooney.

In the launch video, Clooney and the diverse group of Nespresso partners answer the question, "What is Care?". They each explain how their personal beliefs bind them with the deep human care which is so central to the Nespresso value chain.

Let's talk about care

At Nespresso, quality doesn't happen by chance but results from conscious choices and the great care taken by the company throughout its global operations.

Care for coffee farming communities and the pursuit of gender equality are fundamental to the Nespresso brand. The video features a number of personalities who share the same values with their passionate championing of pressing societal issues. From Colombian Fashion Designer Johanna Ortiz, to Rwandan-French actress and philanthropist Sonia Rolland, digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, Sudanese American poet and activist Emi Mahmoud, Nespresso is proud to collaborate with such powerful advocates for equity and inclusivity.

The video also includes partners who share Nespresso's long-term commitment to sustainability. From creatives such as French chef Jean Imbert, who amplify these values through their craft, to individuals who have dedicated their entire careers to taking action on fairness and sustainability – namely Dr. Nyagoy Nyong'o, Global CEO for Fairtrade International, and Tristan Lecomte, Founder of PUR Projet, both of whom are members of the Nespresso Sustainability Advisory Board.

Respect for the artistry involved in crafting quality coffee is paramount to Nespresso. It is also behind the brand's relationships with some of the world's most gifted artists and professionals who use their talents as a platform to help others, including film and television actor Mark Chao, and French violinist, Renaud Capuçon.

Finally, the care in every Nespresso cup is perhaps best expressed in the words of the people behind the brand, for whom caring is critical to their everyday job. Care for quality, care for the experience they give coffee lovers, care for each other. The voices we hear in the video include Nespresso's Head of Coffee Development Alexis Rodriguez, Coffee Specialist James Pergola, Colombian Agronomist Juliana Correa and Nicaraguan coffee artists Cindy Romero and Anderson Moran.

Chiara Ferragni

The "Made with Care" launch film features global digital entrepreneur, Chiara Ferragni, a true connoisseur of quality coffee and lifelong Nespresso fan. Chiara's high-profile fundraising, disruptive ideas and active support for female empowerment are all key tenets of the Nespresso brand, and make her an excellent addition to this line-up of like-minded advocates for caring.

"Over the past year, I've become convinced more than ever that true care means doing what we can to support our community. Because together we are stronger. I have always admired Nespresso for its commitment to equitable and sustainable sourcing, and am proud to start collaborating with Nespresso on such an important initiative and I'm excited about what is to come," said Ferragni.

"Made with Care" – for coffee lovers worldwide

The latest Nespresso campaign will appear in digital, print and social media, as well as in Nespresso boutiques, out-of-home and on the company website. Visit the Nespresso YouTube channel to watch the launch film and subsequent campaign content, featuring stories from coffee farmers in their own words. People are also invited to join the movement by sharing what care means to them online, with the hashtag #MadeWithCare.

The company works with more than 110,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance and later joined by Fairtrade International, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

