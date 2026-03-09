GEORGE CLOONEY, RANDE GERBER, AND MIKE MELDMAN INTRODUCE CRAZY MOUNTAIN

A PREMIUM NON-ALC BREW THAT CELEBRATES ADVENTURE, FREEDOM, AND GRIT - WITHOUT THE HANGOVER

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman comes a new kind of beer - one made for good times and clear minds.

Crazy Mountain is a premium non-alc lager-style brew for those who want to live healthier without giving up the taste, ritual, camaraderie, and satisfaction of drinking a cold one.

"We wanted to create a beer that lets you enjoy the moment, as well as the morning after," says lifestyle visionary Rande Gerber. "Something real, refreshing, and crafted for the way we actually live today."

"We love beer, we just don't always want the effects that come with it," adds actor/director/producer George Clooney.

"We've always built brands around friendship and lifestyle," says entrepreneur Mike Meldman, Founder and Chairman of Discovery Land Company. "Crazy Mountain belongs at the barbecue, on the boat, during a round of golf, or a run on a trail - it fits every occasion."

Delivering a great-tasting non-alc brew takes time and real technical skill. Using our process means we don't have to remove alcohol after brewing, so we keep the integrity of the flavor from start to finish.

Each 12 oz can contains approximately 65 calories and currently comes in two varieties: Original, a non-alcoholic take on a classic lager, and Lime. Both are clean, crisp, and crafted to deliver the same experience without the after-effects.

"This isn't just a beer - it's a choice," Gerber adds. "Crazy Mountain belongs to everyone pushing for more and wanting to live wide open - whether it's riding the biggest wave, climbing the highest mountain, the fight they show up for, or the dream they refuse to let go of. It's beer, only freer."

Crazy Mountain will roll out across select U.S. markets in 2026.

