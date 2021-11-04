George Dickel And Leopold Bros Distillery Team Up To Release New Historically Inspired Rye Whisky Blend

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, Nicole Austin – General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – and Todd Leopold – Founder and Master Distiller at Leopold Bros Distillery – have cultivated a mutual respect not only as peers in the whisky industry but as friends. Fast-forward to 2021, when Todd shared a sample of their trademark Three Chamber Rye with Nicole, he was looking for a partner to collaborate on a new blend to challenge the status quo for rye offerings on the market.

George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend Nicole Austin - General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. and Todd Leopold - Founder and Master Distiller at Leopold Bros Distillery

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8979251-george-dickel-and-leopold-bros-rye-whisky-blend-collaboration/

Dubbed the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend, this union perfectly balances two different styles of rye whisky: Leopold Bros' celebrated Three Chamber Rye and our George Dickel never-before-released traditional column still rye. The result is a rare, historically inspired blend of straight rye whiskies that is reminiscent of an era when heavy-bodied rye whiskies were served at bars and saloons across America.

"When you look back at official records for Three Chamber Rye Whiskies, they weren't just sold as is, but they were also blended together with column still whiskies," said Todd Leopold, Founder at Leopold Bros. "It feels fitting our rare rye release combines this historic style with something new from George Dickel. We hope whisky fans will enjoy this take on an American classic and inspire the resurgence of rare rye whisky."

"At the core of both George Dickel and Leopold Bros is a shared spirit of commitment to producing quality and distinctly delightful whisky," said Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. "I've been a personal fan of Leopold Bros for years, and it's why I'm thrilled to collaborate with Todd and his team. I'm also particularly excited this partnership will mark the first time people will be able to enjoy a rye whisky distilled at Cascade Hollow."

The George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend initially boasts a floral nose of lavender, elderflower and rose balanced by sweet hints of maple syrup, marshmallow and cocoa. On the palate, rosewater, blackberries, caramel, lavender, fig and citrus are present followed by a finish combining earl gray, honey and cocoa. At 100 proof, fans can best enjoy this whisky neat or in a classic cocktail like the Manhattan or Whiskey Sour.

George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend is a highly limited release, one whisky aficionados and collectors will want to get ahold of when they see it. Starting this November, consumers can find the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend rolling out in select markets across the US for a suggested retail price of $109.99.

No matter how you choose to enjoy the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend, please remember to drink responsibly.

ABOUT GEORGE DICKEL

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts

Joe Clarkson

DIAGEO

[email protected]

Taylor Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE George Dickel

Related Links

https://www.diageo.com/

