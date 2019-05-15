George Dickel Enters Bottled In Bond Category With 13-Year-Old Limited Release

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1897, the federal government enacted The Bottled in Bond Act to help guarantee a spirit's authenticity and quality. Fast forward more than 120 years, Nicole Austin – General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – is trying her hand at this special offering and reinforcing George Dickel's commitment to making unique, high quality whisky available at a great value with the release of George Dickel Bottled in Bond as her first innovation since joining the company in 2018.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky is a limited release, 13-year-old whisky that has already racked up a score of 95 (on a scale of 100) and earned the designation of "Best Buy" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Additionally, George Dickel Bottled in Bond took home a Gold medal this spring at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

At 100-proof (50% ABV), George Dickel Bottled in Bond offers a bold and assertive profile with a well-balanced finish highlighted by tastes of light honey, tropical fruit, warm spices, and a touch of leather. George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $35.99, making it a must-try for whisky lovers.

The first bottles of George Dickel Bottled in Bond will be available for purchase in the Bottle Shop at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. this Friday, May 17, and then will roll out to retailers nationwide later in the month. For information on the distillery and Visitor's Center, please visit www.georgedickel.com.

"We wanted George Dickel Bottled in Bond to be rooted in authenticity, quality and truth, reflective of the values we feel are most important when making Tennessee's finest whisky," said Austin. "The aged whisky stocks we have access to here at Cascade Hollow are absolutely beautiful, and it's important to me that we create whisky that's sure to be a great value for the quality you're getting."

To be labeled as Bottled in Bond, a spirit must be: composed only of the same class and type of spirits, the product of one distillation season by one distillery (distilled by Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. at Cascade Hollow Distillery, DSP-TN-2, during the fall season of 2005), unaltered from the original condition or character, stored in oak containers a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision (stored at Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, TN) for at least four years (13 years old) and bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV) and reduced in proof only by the addition of water to not less than 100 proof. George Dickel Bottled in Bond has been aged and bottled according to this special set of regulations from the U.S. government's Standards of Identity for Distilled Spirits.

While Nicole Austin recommends first trying the whisky neat or on the rocks to realize the full flavor profile, George Dickel Bottled in Bond can also lend a beautiful backbone to popular cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel Tennessee Whisky portfolio, which helps it get that the smooth mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

About George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Back in the late 1800's, George Dickel worked to fulfill his dream for crafting the smoothest Tennessee Whisky around. Over a century later, we continue to honor George's timeless values and tradition. Legend has it that early on George discovered that whisky made in the cold winter months tasted smoother. Today we honor this tradition by chilling our whisky before filtering it through sugar-maple charcoal so it's mellow as moonlight just how George liked. For more information, please visit www.GeorgeDickel.com and always remember to drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

