George Haseotes, 94, who Helped Lead Family's Cumberland Farms Convenience Store and Gas Station Empire, has Died

BOSTON, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- George Haseotes of Massachusetts and Florida, a member of the family that founded Cumberland Farms and grew the chain of convenience stores and gas stations into one of the most prominent and visible companies across New England and the east coast of the United States, died March 18, 2026, after a brief illness. Mr. Haseotes, who passed while surrounded by his children, other family members, and friends at Good Samaritan Hospital in Palm Beach, Florida, was 94.

George Haseotes

Mr. Haseotes was one of eight children born to Vasilios Spiros Haseotes and Aphrodite Bassis Haseotes, Greek immigrants who settled and raised their family in Cumberland, R.I. Many of the children, including Mr. Haseotes, went on to hold various leadership roles in the family business.

The origin story of the company that Vasilios and Aphrodite founded is the stuff legend: Possessing $84 and a single cow, they started a dairy farm in their hometown. Owing to the family's tireless work, the dairy farm grew, and in the 1950s they opened their first dairy store in Bellingham, Mass. Initially known for selling milk, the first Cumberland Farms location soon added a range of products, making it New England's first true convenience store. The company eventually ventured into gasoline sales, purchasing Gulf and Chevron service stations in 10 northeastern states in the mid-1980s and some 200 Exxon stations in 2003.

Mr. Haseotes' family eventually owned and operated more than 600 Cumberland Farms convenience stores and provided gas to some 2,500 Gulf stations throughout New England, New York, the Mid-Atlantic states, and Florida through its Cumberland Gulf Group. The company was acquired by EG Group in 2019.

Mr. Haseotes is survived by his wife, Kristen Williams Haseotes; his children, George Williams Haseotes, Holly Haseotes Bonomo and her husband Richard, and Michael Haseotes and his wife Elizabeth Carroll; a stepdaughter, Katherine Maloy, and stepson, James Kay; and grandchildren Jaime Bonomo, Drew Bonomo, Grace Haseotes, and Cameron Haseotes. He was the brother of Dr. Hytho Pantazelos, Anastasia Marty, Lily Bentas, and JoAnn Tambakis. He is also survived by his former wives, Beverly Southwick Haseotes and Janis Murphy Haseotes, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mr. Haseotes was predeceased by his sister Erato Haseotes and brothers Byron Haseotes and Demetrios Haseotes.

Funeral arrangements, which will be held in Rhode Island, are being finalized.

SOURCE Cumberland Farms