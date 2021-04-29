George Lopez Brewing Company And Chingon Kitchen Marinated Meats Now Available At Food 4 Less

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Food 4 Less has partnered with stand-up comedian, television and film actor, talk show host and author George Lopez to announce the launch of George Lopez Brewing Company's first four beers, "Ta Loco Cervezas" and Chingon Kitchen Carne Asada and Pollo Asado, available exclusively at Southern California Food4Less grocery stores.

The launch coincides with the release of the first of its kind "Comedy" Non Fungible Token (NFTs that will be available for customers and fans to unlock, collect and share with their friends).

George Lopez Brewing Co. George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen George Lopez - Chingon Kitchen George Lopez - Ta Loco Cerveza I George Lopez - Ta Loco Cerveza II

George Lopez' longstanding passion for authentic Mexican food and beer encouraged him to develop a restaurant brand, George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen and now the George Lopez Brewing Company.

"I wanted to create beers that pair well with our Carne Asada and Pollo Asado but also taste great when just enjoying a cerveza after work or at the beach," said George Lopez. "From our Naranja Crema which is an orange cream ale to our Mexican style lager 'Lil Mexi' to our grapefruit IPA, there is something for everyone."

George Lopez Brewing Company's first four Ta Loco Cervazas available at Food 4 Less include: Naranja Crema, an orange cream ale; Paloma, a west coast grapefruit IPA; Li'l Mexi, an award-winning Mexican style lager; and Agria y Fresca, a hibiscus sour ale. They come in a four pack, with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Inspired by family recipes, George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen Carne Asada and Pollo Asado is fresh, never frozen, and produced in the United States. Just tear open the package, throw on the grill and enjoy.

"The best memories of my grandmother were the times we spent together in the kitchen. Her cooking was exceptional, especially her marinated meats," said Lopez. "My Chingon Kitchen restaurants replicate her original recipes and we are thrilled to be able to now offer the Carne Asada and Pollo Asado at Food4Less for people to enjoy at home," said Lopez.

Along with the launch, Food4Less stores will host an in-store promotion for customers and George Lopez fans from April 28 through May 11. By scanning a QR code via phone located on George Lopez Brewing Company displays in-store, customers can unlock an exclusive George Lopez non-fungible token (NFTs), a collectible digital asset, which holds value as a form of cryptocurrency created and distributed by the GFT Exchange.

The NFTs are a comedic look at a few of George Lopez's most memorable phrases from "member you 'member" to "why you crying?" to the list of everything that goes great with the George Ta Loco Cervezas. There will also be unique and rare digitally signed George Lopez Brewing Company NFTs or the artwork on the can by San Diego based street artist DyseOne. The NFTs will be able to be shared by shoppers everywhere.

"What better way to kick off the Cinco De Mayo holiday than with some new great tasting beers that can be paired with carne asada and pollo asado," said Eddie Vasquez, Customer Communications Manager, Food 4 Less. "We are also very excited to be utilizing innovative technologies like blockchain and NFTs to engage our customers at the point of purchase."

"Delivering a George Lopez NFT is a perfect way to support the incredible products and deliver a unique shopping experience for Food4Less shoppers interested in the new and exciting digital medium," said Mitch Chait, co-founder, GFT Exchange."

About Food 4 Less/Foods Co

Food 4 Less is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. Food 4 Less/Foods Co is more than 12,000 associates serving customers in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen and George Lopez Brewing Co.

George Lopez joined forces with restaurant industry entrepreneur and hotelier Michael Zislis (Zislis Group) in 2017 to launch the George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen brand in a deal that was brokered by George Lopez' agency, UTA. George Lopez Brewing Co., founded in 2019, is based at The Brews Hall in Torrance, Calif. Lopez, along with his expert brew master, carefully develop extremely flavorful recipes designed to appeal to a wide range of discerning palates, many using fresh tropical fruits. Ta Loco means crazy and that is exactly what these outrageous and unique beers are. The recipes are inspired from fond memories from Lopez's life or classic authentic dishes or cocktails from his family traditions. The latest flavors include Naranja Crema, an orange cream ale; Paloma, a west coast grapefruit IPA; Li'l Mexi, a Mexican style lager; and Agria y Fresca, a hibiscus sour ale and can be found at Southern California Food4Less stores. These flavors along with new creations like the Sauvecito Stout, an Imperial Milk Stout aged on Cinnamon and Cacao Nibs can be enjoyed at The Brews Hall in Torrance. Lopez worked with San Diego based graffiti artist, DyseOne blending traditional styles with innovative approaches to create Mexican street art inspired cans. No beer is released until Lopez says that it is "Ta LOCO!" More about George Lopez Chingon Kitchen and George Lopez Brewing

About the GFT Exchange

The GFT™ Exchange delivers NFTs that are Authentic Digital Collectibles™ powered by Blockchain technology. The NFTs introduce a revolutionary way for IP owners to deliver a unique and trusted digital asset that has value for the everyday consumer. The platform enables IP partners, brands, distribution partners and marketplaces to mint, distribute and reconcile trusted, individually identifiable digital assets to customers. Through a private/public blockchain hybrid approach and an IP alliance (called the GFT™ Alliance), the GFT™ Exchange enables protection for IP owners and consumers when it comes to provenance, asset security, and secure financial reconciliations. https://www.gft.exchange/

SOURCE Food 4 Less