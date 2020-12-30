George Marciano's new book Al Fin Feliz, an awe-inspiring and vivid memoir of the author's graceful, well-lived life that emanates fulfillment and purpose

You have to read the book and delve into the pages full of authenticity, whose narrative is vividly descriptive in the succession of events and experiences almost unheard of—ups and downs in experiences that left indelible marks on the soul of the author. Whatever was the anvil on which his spirit was forged, it transformed his personality, shaping the character and capacity of the man who later emerges as a multifaceted diamond.

George Marciano—poet, writer, journalist, benefactor, citizen, faultless, and friend of all. Health!

Published by Page Publishing, George Marciano's new book Al Fin Feliz imparts the author's evoking and treasured moments in life that reveal hope, faith, and unyielding determination that allowed triumph to reign amid the struggles faced.

Consumers who wish to find courage by learning a man's unequivocal fortitude can purchase Al Fin Feliz online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

