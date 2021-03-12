George Marciano's New Book Para Reír Y Para Llorar, Is A Gripping Tale Of Courage, Strength, And Destiny Amid Life's Overwhelming Toils

Marciano said this about his book: "Is there the luck factor, or is it a simple coincidence? The present story is from real life, although ethical reasons the names and places have been changed.

It all started back in 1906, although in some parts, we go back to the year 1870 when one of the personalities was born in Barcelona, Spain. Eva María was born in the canton 'El Jute' in the municipality of Texistepeque, El Salvador, CA. She was the first daughter of a relationship that, for inexplicable reasons, did not have a home. Her mother, Doña Enriqueta, became pregnant; and not having the support of Eva María's father, she decided to seek a place to work and give her daughter a home."

Published by Page Publishing, George Marciano's new book Para reír y para llorar shares an emotionally resounding narrative that speaks of resilience and faith in times of great suffering.

