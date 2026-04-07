George Mason Graduate Programs Rank #1 in Virginia and Top 50 Nationally According to U.S. News

FAIRFAX, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Program rankings, George Mason University placed 20 programs in the national top 50, including seven in the top 10, reflecting broad strength across business, engineering, law, nursing and public health, public policy, education, fine arts, and sciences. Regionally, seven programs ranked in the top three in the Washington, D.C., region, with 13 programs topping at No. 1 in Virginia.

"George Mason's growth in rankings is a direct reflection of the university's commitment to student success through high-quality, career-focused graduate education," said Ajay Vinze, interim provost and executive vice president. "George Mason's programs are competing at the highest levels nationally and leading the way in Virginia. This expansion signals not just the breadth of what we offer, but the strength of what we deliver."

Of the 21 George Mason programs newly represented this year, 15 earned rankings for George Mason for the first time. The remaining six appeared in categories that U.S. News had not been updated in several years, including doctoral programs in science disciplines and the master of fine arts last updated in 2020.

Policy Leads the Region

Public policy programs were among the strongest performers this year, placing all seven of its ranked programs in the top 50 nationally and in the top 25 among public universities. Six programs ranked No. 1 in Virginia overall, and four ranked No. 1 in the Washington, D.C., region among public universities.

That strength comes amid rising national demand for public service professionals, with employment in public administration projected to increase 6% from 2021 to 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The homeland security and emergency management program held its position at 4th nationally and among public universities, and No. 1 in Virginia. George Mason was the sole Virginia institution included in both the public management and leadership and nonprofit management programs, with each program placing in the top 20 among public universities nationally. Two new programs debuted this year: international global policy and administration, which ranked No. 1 in Virginia and for the Washington, D.C., region, 15th nationally, and 4th among public universities, and the public finance and budgeting program placed 31st nationally, 25th among public universities, and 2nd in Virginia.

Where Business Leaders Begin

Business programs significantly expanded their presence this year, with 12 programs ranked as among the best in their categories. Eleven are newly ranked for George Mason, with seven placing in the top 50 among public universities. Three programs ranked No. 1 in Virginia, including one that also placed as the No. 1 ranked program in the Washington, D.C., region.

The part-time Costello Flex MBA program continued its upward trajectory, rising from 80th to 59th nationally, and to 37th among public universities. The part-time Costello Flex MBA, MS in accounting, MS in management, and graduate marketing certificate programs each ranked 2nd in Virginia. Among newly ranked graduate certificate programs, the information systems management certificate ranked No. 1 in Virginia. International business, which is predominant across Costello graduate programs through the college's global residency experience, is also ranked No. 1 in Virginia.

Computing and Engineering Drive STEM Growth

George Mason is ranked in nine programs across engineering, computer science, and statistics, with seven programs placing in the top 50 among public universities and eight in the top three in Virginia. The university is one of five (or fewer) Virginia universities included in eight programs.

In the engineering schools ranking, George Mason rose to 76th nationally (up from 85th) and 47th among public universities. The systems and industrial engineering program stands out at 35th nationally and 25th among public universities, while statistics debuted in the top 50 nationally (49th) and among public universities (35th). All three programs ranked 3rd in Virginia.

Nursing and Public Health Rank No. 1 in Virginia

Continuing to set the standard for health education in Virginia, three programs ranked No. 1 in the commonwealth: master's in nursing, doctor of nursing practice (DNP), and public health.

The master's in nursing ranks among the top 12% of all universities included, placing 18th nationally and 9th among public universities. The DNP and health care management program both ranked in the top 50 nationally—33rd and 35th respectively—and in the top 20 among public universities at 20th and 19th. Public health ranked 63rd nationally and 39th among public universities.

That mission comes at a time of sustained and growing demand for nursing professionals nationwide. Nurses now represent more than half of the U.S. health workforce, underscoring the importance of George Mason's programs in preparing graduates to meet critical health care needs."

Law Holds Strong

The Antonin Scalia Law School maintained its strong positioning with the part-time law program rising to 6th nationally, placing it in the top 8% of programs, and 3rd among public universities.

Leadership Across Disciplines

U.S. News expanded and refreshed its rankings to include four George Mason science programs and a master of fine arts. These programs, along with education and clinical psychology, rank in the top four in Virginia and the top 10 in the Washington, D.C., region.

George Mason's math program is 3rd in Virginia, placing 93rd nationally.

In education, George Mason remains 4th in Virginia, rising to 84th nationally and 70th among public universities.

Clinical psychology improved its national standing to 100th nationally, and to 72nd among public universities, while maintaining its position in 4th in Virginia.

The master of fine arts program ranked 65th among public universities, and 2nd in Virginia and in the Washington, D.C., region among public universities.

To view the full list of all programs included, visit gmu.edu/rankings.

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university, with more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. George Mason is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to student success and accessibility. gmu.edu

SOURCE George Mason University