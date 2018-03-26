George Mason University's Health Informatics Program Receives CAHIIM Accreditation

FAIRFAX, Va., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- George Mason University's Master of Science (MS) in Health Informatics program received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM), an independent accrediting organization. The accreditation reinforces the institution's commitment to academic excellence in higher education. Mason joins a select group of 11 universities' degree programs that have received this accreditation and is the only accredited health informatics program in the Washington D.C. area.

Through the accreditation process, institutions voluntarily subject their programs to a peer review process to meet established standards. Graduating from a CAHIIM accredited program provides students with professionally required skills and knowledge and offers employers assurance that a graduate has experienced a curriculum that is relevant to today's technology-driven healthcare.

"George Mason University is committed to providing our students with best-in-class higher education, especially in emerging fields like health informatics," said Janusz Wojtusiak Ph.D., Director of the Center for Discovery Science and Health Informatics and Section Chief for Health Informatics. "The CAHIIM accreditation ensures that students enrolled in the health informatics program have the highest quality and relevant education and can apply their learnings to make healthcare more effective and efficient through technology."

Mason's MS in Health Informatics program focuses on the collection, analysis, and use of health information and data analytics applications for a variety of clinical, administrative, and research purposes. The MS in Health Informatics with a concentration in Data Analytics is also offered fully online. Qualified candidates for the MS in Health Informatics degree must hold a four-year bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a GPA of at least 3.25. A prospective student's current field or past major is not a criterion for admission, and applicants are expected to have taken basic-level computer science/technology, mathematics, and statistics, and be familiar with these fields. You can find more information at https://hi.gmu.edu or https://landing.masononline.gmu.edu/mshi for the online program. To speak to an admissions officer for the online program, call 844-851-0923. For questions about the on-campus program, academics, or to talk with faculty and decide if the program is appropriate for you, email hap@gmu.edu.

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls more than 36,000 students from 130 countries and 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. Learn more at www.gmu.edu.

