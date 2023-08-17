George Meléndez Wright: The Fight for Wildlife and Wilderness in the National Parks, with Jerry Emory

A free webinar presented by the California Historical Society

Conservationist and writer Jerry Emory talks about his biography of George Meléndez Wright, the first Hispanic person to occupy a professional position in the National Park Service (NPS). Wright brought new ideas to the NPS and forever changed how the agency would manage public lands and natural resources. • Wildlife Conservation • National Park Service • California History • Hispanic Heritage

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Historical Society's latest program presents the life and work of George Meléndez Wright, a visionary biologist whose groundbreaking ideas regarding wildlife and science revolutionized national parks. Conservationist and writer Jerry Emory discusses his recently published book, George Meléndez Wright: The Fight for Wildlife and Wilderness in the National Parks, the first biography of Wright.

Twenty-three-year-old George Meléndez Wright arrived in Yosemite National Park in 1927 to work as a ranger-naturalist. He went on to become a visionary biologist who brought new ideas to his role at the National Park Service (NPS), organizing the first science-based wildlife survey of the western parks and forever changing how the agency would manage public lands and natural resources. Wright was also the first Hispanic person to occupy a professional position in the NPS, and he continues to be a celebrated figure among conservationists, wildlife experts, and park managers.

Emory draws on hundreds of letters, field notes, archival materials, interviews, and more to present a celebration of Wright's unique contributions to American conservation as well as a historical account of a crucial period in the evolution of US parks and the wilderness movement.

EVENT DETAILS: The free program is live via Zoom, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. (PST). Information and registration: https://tinyurl.com/Melendez-Wright

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Jerry Emory is the author of six books, including San Francisco Bay Shoreline Guide and Monterey Bay Shoreline Guide. His work has appeared in National Geographic Magazine, Pacific Discovery/California Wild, Nature Conservancy Magazine, Travel & Leisure, and numerous other publications.

SOURCE California Historical Society