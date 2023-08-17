George Meléndez Wright: The Fight for Wildlife and Wilderness in the National Parks, with Jerry Emory

California Historical Society

17 Aug, 2023

A free webinar presented by the California Historical Society

Conservationist and writer Jerry Emory talks about his biography of George Meléndez Wright, the first Hispanic person to occupy a professional position in the National Park Service (NPS). Wright brought new ideas to the NPS and forever changed how the agency would manage public lands and natural resources. 

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Historical Society's latest program presents the life and work of George Meléndez Wright, a visionary biologist whose groundbreaking ideas regarding wildlife and science revolutionized national parks. Conservationist and writer Jerry Emory discusses his recently published book, George Meléndez Wright: The Fight for Wildlife and Wilderness in the National Parks, the first biography of Wright.

Twenty-three-year-old George Meléndez Wright arrived in Yosemite National Park in 1927 to work as a ranger-naturalist. He went on to become a visionary biologist who brought new ideas to his role at the National Park Service (NPS), organizing the first science-based wildlife survey of the western parks and forever changing how the agency would manage public lands and natural resources. Wright was also the first Hispanic person to occupy a professional position in the NPS, and he continues to be a celebrated figure among conservationists, wildlife experts, and park managers.  

Emory draws on hundreds of letters, field notes, archival materials, interviews, and more to present a celebration of Wright's unique contributions to American conservation as well as a historical account of a crucial period in the evolution of US parks and the wilderness movement.

EVENT DETAILS: The free program is live via Zoom, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. (PST). Information and registration: https://tinyurl.com/Melendez-Wright

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Jerry Emory is the author of six books, including San Francisco Bay Shoreline Guide and Monterey Bay Shoreline Guide. His work has appeared in National Geographic Magazine, Pacific Discovery/California Wild, Nature Conservancy Magazine, Travel & Leisure, and numerous other publications.

