George brings 25 years of success to Streetsense and is a veteran in the retail real estate industry with a focus on customer experiences. Most recently, George was the Founder of Social Capital, LLC whose clients include McKinsey & Co., Boston Consulting Group, and the Queensland Investment Co. (QIC). Prior to Social Capital, George was EVP at Westfield Corp., where he held numerous leadership roles for more than a decade. George brings to Streetsense his experience in expanding into new markets, growing existing business units, and building high performing sales and operations teams.

"We are excited for George to join our collective of storytellers, innovators, and creatives," said Brian Taff, Streetsense's CEO. "George brings a unique set of experiences to Streetsense that will enhance our internal teams as well as our client relationships as we look to grow the Streetsense brand."

Streetsense is headquartered at 3 Bethesda Metro, Suite 140, Bethesda, MD with offices at 1226 9th Street NW, Washington, D.C., 1750 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C., and 102 Franklin St., New York, NY. For more information visit www.streetsense.com.

About Streetsense

Streetsense is an experience-focused strategy and design collective that creates brands people love and places people love to be. Powered by in-depth insights and an interdisciplinary approach, we are experts at creating, transforming, and driving consumer demand to brands and places. To learn more about our impact, visit www.streetsense.com, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @realstreetsense and on Facebook facebook.com/realstreetsense.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/george-n-papageorge-joins-streetsense-as-global-head-of-business-development-300620943.html

SOURCE Streetsense

