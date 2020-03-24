George Nemphos Appointed to Maryland Tech Council Board

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George J. Nemphos, Founding Member of Nemphos Braue LLC, has been appointed to the Maryland Tech Council Board.

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of its individual members. MTC is the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and empowers its members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country.

"I am excited to support the Maryland Tech Council in its efforts to attract and grow technology and life sciences businesses in Maryland. Organizations like the Maryland Tech Council provide advocacy and marketing Maryland needs to expand its competitiveness in the technology and life sciences industries," shares Nemphos.

Nemphos brings to the board extensive experience in entity choice and formation, mergers and acquisitions, private placements of debt and equity, complex joint ventures, structural and day-to-day issues, as well as corporate governance and securities law compliance. Prior to forming Nemphos Braue Law, he was the global chair of a corporate practice group for an AmLaw 100 international law firm.

Nemphos Braue is a Mid-Atlantic boutique corporate and business law firm, focused on helping clients succeed , one relationship at a time. Nemphos Braue specializes in mergers and acquisitions , start-up and entrepreneurial law , intellectual property and technology transactions , and procurement. Its team approach provides clients with creative and effective legal solutions across all disciplines and offers the best results to manage clients' legal and business objectives.

SOURCE Nemphos Braue

Related Links

https://mdtechcouncil.com

