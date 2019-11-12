George Nenni Launches Google Analytics Certification Course and Generations Digital University (GDU)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generations Digital LLC, a leading provider of digital marketing consulting and training for the automotive retail industry, announced today the launch of Generations Digital University (GDU). While the online training platform will launch with its first course, Google Analytics Certification for Automotive in November, several additional training topics on Google My Business and Third Party Classifieds will follow.

In the course, Nenni shares his popular, customized approach for building out analytics, including: Custom Goals and Segments, UTM-tagging of campaigns, and ways to truly build an automotive layer on top of Google Analytics for better, more insightful reporting. The Google Analytics Certification for Automotive course will show the online learner the most important analytical elements to review both weekly and monthly in order to hold their third-party agencies accountable.

"I decided to put together Generations Digital University after I realized that the same questions and concerns were popping up at each of my onsite Google Analytics training courses. Every dealer wants to know ways they can hold their agencies accountable while identifying and reducing wasted digital ad spend," said George Nenni, founder and managing partner of Generations Digital. "The University will enable any dealership to benefit from the information, at a lower cost point than my in-person training sessions, and from the convenience of their home or office."

The course costs $399 for four months and can be taken at the online learner's leisure, with three separate exams that must be passed to become Google Analytics for Automotive–certified through Generations Digital. Users can repeat the courses for reinforcement at any time during the four-month period.

"This course is ideal for someone who doesn't know a lot about Google Analytics, but does want to increase their importance to the dealership, hold their agencies accountable, and reduce wasted marketing spending," said Nenni.

To enroll in Generations Digital University, please visit https://www.generationsdigitalu.com. To find out more about Generations Digital, please visit www.generationsdigital.com.

About Generations Digital:

Founded in 2017, Generations Digital LLC is a leading provider of digital marketing consulting and training for the automotive retail industry. The company offers services designed to increase transparency and reduce waste in digital marketing spending, while also driving more online shopping behavior and lead generation. For more information on Generations Digital and their services please visit https://www.generationsdigital.com

