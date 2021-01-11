George T. Zahorian III DO, FACOS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- George T. Zahorian III DO, FACOS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Urologist for his exemplary contributions in the medical field and his outstanding dedication at Cocoa Urology Associates.

Board-certified urologist Dr. George T. Zahorian III, has led an exemplary medical career for 40 years. He has been practicing and specializing in urology since 1980, and more recently opened Cocoa Urology Associates in 2008. At his office-based urologic practice, Dr. Zahorian treats adult and geriatric patients, focusing on non-invasive procedures for prostatic obstruction, prostatic enlargement, urinary stress incontinence, and urodynamic testing. He takes pride in providing the highest quality of urologic care using state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment at Cocoa Urology Associates. In addition to practicing at his office, Dr. Zahorian is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



To prepare for his distinguished medical career, Dr. Zahorian obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1975, followed by completing his residency at the Allentown Center of Osteopathic Surgery. With a commitment to excellence, he is board certified in Urological Surgery through the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.



A Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, Dr. Zahorian remains abreast of his field's latest advancements. He maintains an active member of the American Osteopathic Association.



As a testament to his clinical excellence, Dr. Zahorian has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2014), Patients' Choice Award (2014 2017), and On-Time Doctor Award (2014 2017).



Dr. Zahorian hones in on his creativity and enjoys decorating his office for the holidays in his spare time.

