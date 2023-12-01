George "The Iceman" Gervin Documentary Now Streaming on the NBA App

News provided by

GameAbove Entertainment

01 Dec, 2023, 12:54 ET

"ICEMAN" will also be available on NBA TV starting Dec. 13.

Watch the Official Trailer

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "ICEMAN," the long-awaited documentary on one of the greatest NBA scorers of all time, George Gervin, is officially available on the NBA App. The film was created by GameAbove Entertainment and also is set to premiere on NBA TV on December 13.

Continue Reading
ICEMAN: A George Gervin Story
ICEMAN: A George Gervin Story

"ICEMAN" is a sports documentary about George "The Iceman" Gervin's basketball career. Gervin is a pro and college Hall of Famer and was once the most dominant scorer in the NBA. Known for his use of the finger roll, Gervin's style and play influenced many athletes during and after his era. For over a decade, he left defenders and spectators in awe with his ability to score at will, even over the most formidable defenders. His accolades include four NBA scoring titles, nine All-Star appearances, and being honored as one of the top 50 NBA players of all time. He is still listed as one of the top 10 all-time leaders in points per game.

One of the film's executive producers, Tyler Nimmons, said, "George has a captivating story of tribulations and triumphs. This documentary amplifies his success in the NBA and will captivate viewers with how amazing of a player he was. But many aren't aware of how his past experiences have shaped who George is today—still one of San Antonio's most beloved people and a champion for its community. The film honors his legacy, his mark on the game of basketball, and his impact on many lives."

The documentary is a must-watch for San Antonio Spurs fans as they can enjoy celebrating the team's rich history of generational players. Gervin is part of an elite group of ten players part of the Spurs organization to have their number retired. Gervin's #44 jersey was lifted into the rafters in 1987 and then he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.

"We're extremely excited to have this film on the NBA App and NBA TV. To premiere this film with a global sports brand such as the NBA is great. We're very thankful for their collaboration," added GameAbove Entertainment's president, Khalid Walton.

Download the NBA App to stream "ICEMAN" on supported devices, including the iOS app, Android app, Android TV, Apple TV, select gaming consoles, and more.

About GameAbove Entertainment

GameAbove Entertainment is a media company that produces and finances original film and television content. We aspire to tell compelling stories and are committed to delivering high-quality, impactful programming. GameAbove Entertainment is a CapStone Holdings, Inc. company. Explore more at GameAboveEntertainment.com.

SOURCE GameAbove Entertainment

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.