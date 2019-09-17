George Vandeman Elected Chairman of Global Growth, LLC, Parent of All Entities Owned by Greg E. Lindberg

Mr. Vandeman formerly was Chairman of the Board and a Director of MPG Office Trust, a Southern California based office property REIT, until its sale in late 2013. From April 2006 to November 2008, Mr. Vandeman was a member of the Board of Directors of ValueVison Media, Inc., operator of the cable shopping channel ShopNBC. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Genelux Corporation, a San Diego based biotechnology company and until recently, was a member of the Board of Directors of Symbio Pharmaceuticals, Limited, a publicly traded Tokyo based biotechnology company focusing on Japan and Asia. In addition to serving on Boards, as an attorney Mr. Vandeman advised hundreds of boards of directors including some of the world's largest companies. In his role as a board member, Mr. Vandeman had responsibility for the oversight and guidance on all corporate governance matters and M&A transactions.

From 1995 to 2000, Mr. Vandeman was Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Amgen and a member of its Operating Committee. Last year Amgen had revenues of $23.75 billion. At various times during his tenure with Amgen, he also had responsibility for that company's Corporate Development group and its Product Licensing group. In these capacities, Mr. Vandeman was responsible for the management of Amgen's legal department and the company's mergers and acquisitions and product licensing activities, as well as playing a key role in the company's strategic planning. After 2000, he continued as a special advisor to Amgen's CEO and other executives in a consulting capacity on major M&A matters.

Immediately prior to joining Amgen in July 1995, Mr. Vandeman was a senior partner and head of the Mergers and Acquisitions practice at the international law firm of Latham & Watkins, where he worked for nearly three decades. Latham has now become the first or second ranked law firm in the world, based on billings. In the Mergers and Acquisitions field, Mr. Vandeman represented bidders, targets and financial advisors in M&A and other corporate control transactions. In those matters, he advised numerous Boards of Directors as to M & A and corporate governance matters.

His client list, while at Latham, read like the Who's Who of American business. He represented: Marvin Davis in his M&A matters; Ted Turner in his bid for CBS and his acquisition of MGM/UA and subsequent sale of certain MGM assets; certain directors of Hollywood Park Race Track (Merv Griffin, John Forsythe, Aaron Spelling) in connection with a proxy fight; Hard Rock Cafe in its attempt to acquire London-based Hard Rock International; Holiday Corp. (Holiday Inns) in its recapitalization in response to a takeover threat from Donald Trump; Michael Jackson in his consideration of taking his music publishing company public; the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Imagine Films Entertainment in connection with the purchase of that company by director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer; Nestlé USA in connection with certain acquisitions and divestitures; Shurgard Storage Centers in its successful defense of a hostile bid by U‑Haul; Family Channel in its bid for Nostalgia Network; ValueVision in its attempted acquisition of National Media; Comsat Corporation in certain entertainment industry matters; E! Entertainment Television in corporate matters; Morgan Creek Productions in corporate matters; Stephen Cannell Productions in its sale to New World; and Circus Circus Enterprises, Inc. in its acquisition of Gold Strike Resorts.

Mr. Vandeman has also been active in the corporate arena as a principal. He was the founding shareholder of KHNR in Honolulu, an all-news station featuring CNN Headline News Radio. He was the architect of and a principal in the acquisition of Los Angeles television station KTLA, Channel 5 in 1983 by Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts and the subsequent sale of that station in 1985 to The Tribune Company. He was also a founder of Cinema Group, an independent motion picture production company, and VideoNet, the first live-via-satellite teleconferencing company. In August 1993, he led a group of private investors in the purchase of Players Club International.

Mr. Vandeman was a member for many years and past Chair of the Board of Councilors at the University of Southern California Law School. Mr. Vandeman received a BA degree in 1963 and JD degree in 1966 from the University of Southern California.

