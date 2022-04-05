George W. Jabren, MD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- George W. Jabren, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional for his outstanding career in urology and in acknowledgment of his work at Urology of Greater Atlanta.

George W. Jabren

George W. Jabren, MD, FACS, has worked in the Urology field for 17 years. He has vast expertise in urologic cancer treatment, kidney stone disease, advanced laparoscopy, men's health, and urinary issues. He currently practices at Urology of Greater Atlanta, located at 290 Country Club Drive, Stockbridge, Georgia. He also has offices at 7823 Spivey Station Blvd, Jonesboro, Georgia, and 685 South 9th Street, Griffin, Georgia. Before his Atlanta practice, he was in private practice in the Greater Boston area, and he was awarded Massachusetts Physician of the Year in 2006.

Urology of Greater Atlanta (UGA) opened fifty years ago, and their doctors provide compassionate care using cutting-edge technology. Dr. Jabren meets with each patient to discuss their symptoms and concerns. He then examines them and treats them for a wide range of issues including, but not limited to, kidney stones, anatomic abnormalities vasectomy, erectile dysfunction, infertility, STDs, urinary problems, incontinence, urologic pain, urologic trauma, hematuria, cancer of the prostate, adrenal gland, bladder, kidney, testicles, urethra, and renal pelvis.

As a Urologist practicing in the "Stone Belt," Dr. Jabren frequently treats patients for kidney stones, a common ailment of those living in the Southeastern United States. Dr. Jabren can treat almost all types of kidney stones through minimally invasive technology, reducing the need to create large incisions. Alongside his work at UGA, Dr. Jabren is a staff member at Piedmont Henry Hospital, Northside Hospital, and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.

He began his college education at Boston College, where he received the Scholar of the College Award, and graduated magna cum laude. He then attended Loyola University Chicago - Stritch School of Medicine, where he joined the Alpha Sigma Nu Honor Society and graduated with a Medical Degree. Dr. Jabren then completed a General Surgery internship and a Urology residency at Tulane University. Today, the doctor is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a member of the American Urological Association. He is board-certified in urology by the American Board of Urology (ABU). The ABU upholds certification standards for urologists who provide high-quality, safe, and ethical care.

Dr. Jabren has been awarded the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2016, 2018), Patients' Choice Award (2018), On-Time Doctor Award (2018), and Castle Connolly/ Atlanta Magazine Top Doctor in Atlanta, GA (2020, 2021, 2022). He was also featured in a profile recognition from Health News Today in 2021.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Jabren has written articles about his field of specialty, such as "Kidney Stones: a REAL pain in the back," to educate UGA patients. He has authored chapters in urological books, given educational and medical presentations to peers and physicians, and published in numerous medical journals. He stays updated on the latest urology technology and techniques.

On a personal note, Dr. Jabren loves to spend quality time with his wife and three sons, read, play basketball, travel, run and walk his dogs. He is an active member of his community, has been a volunteer with the International Volunteers in Urology, and has coached the church basketball league for many years.

For more information, visit www.ugatl.com.

Contact:

Katherine Green,

516-825-5634,

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who