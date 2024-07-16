George Washington University Kidney Expert Earns Global Award

Dr. Dominic Raj Honored for Scientific and Patient Care Excellence

Over 100 Nations Engaged via Global Summit on Kidney Disease Innovations

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the largest and oldest independent kidney patient organization in the United States, with an expanding international reach, presented its Inaugural Medal of Excellence in Global Kidney Science and Patient-Centered Medicine to Dr. Dominic Raj of the George Washington (GW) University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) of Washington, D.C. during the opening session of the 6th Annual Global Summit on Kidney Disease Innovations (The Global Summit) (July 16, 2024). Since 2019, The Global Summit, a partnership of AAKP and GW SMHS, has grown into the world's largest patient-led meeting on kidney disease innovations, engaging tens of thousands of patients, medical professionals, industry leaders, and government officials across more than 100 nations.

The Inaugural Medal of Excellence in Global Kidney Science and Patient-Centered Medicine is distinct from any other international scientific or medical honor in kidney disease. The recognition was developed by kidney patients and intentionally designed to elevate scientists and medical experts whose work aims to transcend status quo care and positively influence medical innovation and save more lives. AAKP is a champion for the universal principles of greater patient care choice, protection of the patient/doctor relationship, and more intelligent alignments in government of regulatory and payment policies to support, not stymie, innovations in kidney diagnostics, drugs, and devices. AAKP and its global allies define high quality kidney care as disease prevention strategies and treatments that fully support patients' aspirations and individual freedom, including freedom from dependency.

Dr. Raj is the Bert B. Brooks Chair in the GW SMHS and a Professor of Medicine in Biochemistry and Genetics, and Biostatistics and Epidemiology. He is also the Director of the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension. Under his tenure, the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension was the first clinical section of the GW SMHS to earn the coveted designation of "high performing" by U.S. News and World Report. Dr. Raj has delivered over 100 expert presentations on kidney science and patient-centered medicine to audiences across the globe, including medical schools and professional societies in East Asia, South Asia, and Europe. He has also received numerous honors from medical professional societies.

Upon acceptance of the honor from kidney patients, Dr. Raj, a founding Co-Chair of The Global Summit, stated, "I am deeply honored to be recognized by AAKP with the Inaugural Global Medal of Excellence in Kidney Science and Patient-Centered Medicine and I am humbled by this award. It has been my life's mission to help all people impacted by kidney diseases through scientific excellence and innovation, and patients have always been at the center of my efforts. I believe all professionals must listen to their patients, understand their aspirations, and help them choose the best treatments that allow them to remain as independent and healthy as possible. I dedicate this award to all the patients who have taught me about the burdens of kidney disease and whose boundless courage and resilient hope continues to inspire my work."

Dr. Raj was pivotal in the establishment of the GW SMHS transplant program and has been the architect of efforts to expand patient care choice and access to transplant services in Washington, D.C., and surrounding regions, especially among historically underserved people and Veterans. For the GW SMHS, he has secured over $18 million in taxpayer-funded research grants through the National Institutes of Health (NIH), mentored over 70 medical professionals, and, since 1995, authored more than 240 peer-reviewed medical journal articles. Dr. Raj is board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP), and a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN). He has been named a "Washington Top Doctor" multiple times by Washingtonian magazine.

AAKP President Edward V. Hickey, III, a kidney patient and USMC Veteran, stated, "AAKP has deep respect for Dr. Raj's extraordinary leadership at George Washington University and his prominent role as an international thought leader in kidney science and meaningful patient engagement. His commitment to scholarship, innovations that improve lives and protect livelihoods, and the advancement of patient interests are consistent and highly commendable." Hickey serves as Chair of AAKP's Veterans Health Initiative and has a professional background that includes senior posts on Capitol Hill and in two presidential administrations. Hickey works closely with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on a wide range of health and kidney care issues for Veterans.

Paul T. Conway, AAKP's Chair of Policy and Global Affairs, a founding Co-Chair of The Global Summit with Dr. Raj, stated, "Dr. Raj demonstrated the highest ideals of patient-centered medicine and great integrity by reaching out to AAKP to launch The Global Summit as equal partners in both science and medical innovation. His shared sense of urgency to address the unmet needs of kidney patients around the world, and within our nation's capital of Washington, D.C., is genuine and reflects a sophisticated understanding of why kidney care must evolve. Dr. Raj has provided a model for how patients, professionals, and industry can change the trajectory of innovation collaboratively and on a very impressive scale." Conway is a 46-year kidney patient and has served as Chair of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Patient Engagement Advisory Committee (PEAC) and as a member of the Nephrology Specialty Board of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Following the awards presentation, day one of The Global Summit featured a series of substantive presentations from patient and medical subject matter experts across the world including Costa Rica, Switzerland, Guatemala, Lithuania, Malaysia, and Spain. Presentations focused on critical issues important to patients including environmental and occupational contributors to cardio/renal disease such as natural and non-natural disasters, as well as game-changing innovations in disease screening and detection that allow physicians to identify an individual's risk for kidney disease and target interventions to prevent disease progression and organ failure. Other session highlights included clinical benefits of genetic testing, incorporating patient privacy concerns in the consent process, and and an inspiring presentation from AAKP's allied partners at the Rare Kidney Disease Foundation. Day one closed with a series of presentations focused on transplantation, from prolonging the life of a kidney transplant, to research updates on artificial and wearable kidneys, xenotransplantation, and 3D printed kidneys.

AAKP is a staunch defender of the principle of patient consumer care choice and protection of the patient/doctor relationship from third party interference. AAKP defines kidney disease as both a workforce and healthcare issue and, since 2023, has labeled federal government decisions that, knowingly or unwittingly, harm kidney patients as Government Determinants of Health (GDoH).

The Global Summit is a free, virtual, and open access international education event that runs through July 17. Day two of The Global Summit begins at 10:00 a.m. eastern U.S. time on July 17. Registration remains open and is available at https://bit.ly/AAKPGlobal.

About the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP): Since 1969, AAKP has been a patient-led organization driving policy discussions on kidney patient care choice and medical innovation. In 2018, AAKP established the first and largest U.S. kidney voter registration program, KidneyVoters™. Over the past decade, AAKP patient advocates have helped advance the passage of the bipartisan law modernizing the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network (OPTN) via greater competition and oversight (2023); lifetime transplant drug coverage for kidney transplant recipients (2020); the presidential Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health (2019) new job protections for living organ donors under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) via the U.S. Department of Labor (2018); and Congressional legislation allowing HIV-positive organ transplants for HIV-positive patients (2013). Follow AAKP on social media at @kidneypatient on Facebook, @kidneypatients on Twitter, and @kidneypatients on Instagram, and visit www.aakp.org for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Rate

Director, Communications and Digital Operations

[email protected]

(813) 400-2394

SOURCE American Association of Kidney Patients