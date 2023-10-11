George Washington University Webinar to Share Tips for Improving Patient Communication Through Language and Literacy

News provided by

The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

11 Oct, 2023, 12:45 ET

Training series highlights solutions for HIV, PrEP/PEP and COVID-19 vaccine screenings
in primary care

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is hosting a free webinar on October 25 to discuss culturally responsive communication in the primary care setting. The webinar is a part of a training series for the Two in One: HIV + COVID Screening and Testing Model, a national medical education program, and will feature Joaquín Carcaño, director of community organizing at the Latino Commission on AIDS.

"Primary care practitioners need to ensure that they are meeting patients where they are, and are aware of language and literacy gaps," said Maranda Ward, EdD, MPH, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at GW SMHS. "We are excited to hear from Joaquín Carcaño and learn about another dimension of culturally responsive communication in the primary care setting."

The event is entitled "Culturally Responsive Communication, Part III: Language and Literacy Access." During the webinar, attendees will continue to learn about how culturally responsive communication can support and uplift racial, ethnic, sexual and gender minoritized patients. Additionally, the webinar will provide primary care practitioners with the tools to navigate the language and literacy needs of their patients.

The webinar is scheduled for October 25, from 12 – 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the event here. 

This is the eighth webinar in the Two in One Model training series, which utilizes a combined health and racial equity lens to provide primary care practitioners the tools to routinize HIV, PrEP/PEP, and COVID vaccine screenings for all patients and to better engage in culturally responsive communication with their minoritized patients. The series will ultimately offer nine live-streamed continuing medical education (CME) lectures as well as an asynchronous CME-bearing module-based training course and Patient Care toolkit. The program is actively engaged in formulating policy recommendations for adjusting clinical guidelines on COVID vaccine, HIV and PrEP/PEP screenings.

This program has been supported by an independent educational grant from Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information on this research-informed model, visit the Two-in-One website at: twoinone.smhs.gwu.edu.

SOURCE The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

