George Zimmer Launches Broadcast Ads for Generation Tux

"Our new television advertisements highlight how Generation Tux easily provides quality suit and tuxedo rentals from start to finish - online for today's grooms," Zimmer continued.

To view the new Generation Tux advertisements in their 30 second, 15 second, and 10 second versions, please visit:

https://vimeo.com/274777286 30 seconds

https://vimeo.com/274777366 15 seconds

https://vimeo.com/274777635 10 seconds

Generation Tux is an online tuxedo and suit rental platform founded by menswear legend George Zimmer. Zimmer created Generation Tux in 2014 to provide high quality tuxedo and suit rentals at competitive pricing and in the most convenient way possible—shipped directly to your door. The company has a wide selection of tuxedo and suit styles and over 200 color combinations to match the most current fashion trends. Using the highest quality fabrics and materials, these suits are made from the finest Super 130s wool, leather and silk.

For more information on Generation Tux, visit www.generationtux.com. Find @GenerationTux on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, and join the conversation using #GenTux.

Contacts:

Jim Gonzalez, 1-916-233-8526

John Thiella, 1-415-793-3339

