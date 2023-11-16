Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau 2023 is Here!

News provided by

Quintessential

16 Nov, 2023, 08:07 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georges Dubœuf is excited to release its 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau today, on Beaujolais Nouveau Day. Beaujolais Nouveau Day is not just about uncorking a bottle, it's about a shared experience—a time when wine lovers around the world unite to raise a glass and celebrate.

Continue Reading
Georges Duboeuf Beajoulais Nouveau It Never Gets Old Infographic
Georges Duboeuf Beajoulais Nouveau It Never Gets Old Infographic
Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau It Never Gets Old Graphic; Creative Direction + Design by Marine Lane Photography by Paul Sirisalee
Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau It Never Gets Old Graphic; Creative Direction + Design by Marine Lane Photography by Paul Sirisalee

Georges Dubœuf, a name synonymous with the Beaujolais category, is a champion of this style—fun, approachable, and masterfully made—and is known for turning Beaujolais Nouveau into the international phenomenon it remains today. With the 2023 vintage, Georges Dubœuf is launching a captivating new US campaign that is being rolled out by Georges Dubœuf's US importer, Quintessential: Georges Dubœuf Beaujolais Nouveau It Never Gets Old. 

"Beaujolais Nouveau is our heritage, our culture, and our wine. We are very intentional in the production of it. We hand-harvest some of the highest quality Gamay grapes from 20+ year-old vines and vinify to capture the signature freshness, fruitiness, and vibrancy year over year," shares Aurélien Dubœuf, third-generation of Georges Dubœuf. "Above all this wine is a centerpiece to our celebrations."

The platform and tagline are a cheeky play on words, and the creative, produced by leading design agency Marine Lane, illustrate the timelessness and timeliness of this wine. Bottled the same year the grapes are harvested and meant to be enjoyed in its youth, the Georges Dubœuf Beaujolais Nouveau never gets old. Additionally, even decades after its launch, the anticipated annual release is a joyful celebration around the world every third Thursday in November. Its approachability, easy-going, and festive character makes it a wine to be enjoyed with good food, good music, and good company.   

"Georges Dubœuf has been part of the Quintessential family since January 2016 and we're thrilled to usher in this new era for its Beaujolais Nouveau," shared Dennis Kreps, Co-Owner of Quintessential. "The original creative coupled with dynamic content will help us connect and celebrate with new audiences."

Pick up your bottle today — https://familywineriesdirect.com/collections/2023-georges-duboeuf-beaujolais-nouveau — and join in and savor the moment with the tantalizing raspberry and cherry aromas of the 2023 Georges Dubœuf Beaujolais Nouveau.

Media Contact:
Teuwen, An Evins Communications Company
Marisa Wesoly I MelRose Buckler
marisa@teuwen.com I melrose@teuwen.com

SOURCE Quintessential

Also from this source

Quintessential Nominated for Two Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards

Quintessential Nominated for Two Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards

Leading wine importer, marketer and sales company, Quintessential is honored to be nominated for two Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards for New World...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.