Georgetown Announces New Master of Science in Financial Economics

The Graduate School of Arts & Sciences at Georgetown University is excited to announce the launch of a new graduate degree in fall 2025: the Master of Science in Financial Economics .

The two-year, full-time program equips graduates for rewarding careers, as well as for doctoral studies. With a strong focus on rigorous coursework, students gain expertise in a wide array of relevant topics.

After beginning with core courses in their first semester, students then progress to specialized financial economics courses and general economics electives. They benefit from exceptional instruction delivered by full-time faculty from the Department of Economics, along with industry professionals from federal agencies, consulting firms and financial organizations. The program faculty members bring both academic rigor and real-world experience to the classroom, enhancing the learning environment.

The program includes numerous courses in quantitative economics and econometrics and is STEM-designated, further enriching career opportunities for graduates. After graduating, students will join a global network of Hoyas already making an impact in the realms of financial markets, institutions, and oversight.

Adding to Georgetown's long-established Master of Arts in Applied Economics and Master of Science in Economics , this new master's program brings the number of Georgetown economics offerings to three .

"We look forward to welcoming the inaugural class in financial economics to the Georgetown University campus in fall 2025," says Alexander Sens, dean of the Graduate School. "The master's program is an exciting addition to the university's offerings in the field of economics."

Georgetown University plans to offer merit-based partial-tuition scholarships to selected applicants who are admitted to its master's programs in economics for matriculation in Fall 2025.

Note: The Master of Science in Financial Economics program has not yet obtained approval for VA education benefits at this time, and is pending submission of its VA application. Please contact our Assistant Registrar for Veteran/Military Benefits at [email protected] for more information.

