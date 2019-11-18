Georgetown Announces New Master's Degree in Supply Chain Management

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) is pleased to introduce the Master of Professional Studies in Supply Chain Management. Launching in fall 2020, this program adds to a host of existing business and management master's programs as the University aims to offer a wider variety of educational opportunities that meet the demands of an evolving workforce.

"Today's businesses and supply chains require a higher level of management and understanding of complex systems," said SCS Dean Kelly Otter . "The Supply Chain Management master's degree will pair academic offerings taught by expert practitioners with strong industry partnerships, enabling students to become leaders in their workplaces. Upon graduation, students will be prepared to accelerate their careers by taking full advantage of the Georgetown network."

Education for Impact

Through a combination of case studies, guest speakers from the industry, and hands-on experience, students will learn a variety of concepts, tools, and best practices in supply chain management. "This program will not only provide functional supply chain knowledge, leadership skills, and strategic problem-solving expertise, but it will also integrate real-world applications so students will have valuable opportunities to apply what they've learned as they progress through the curriculum," said Faculty Director and industry veteran, Linda Dunn, who joins Georgetown to lead the program. Dunn has been a leader in the supply chain, quality assurance, and finance disciplines for more than 25 years, most recently serving as vice president of supply chain & quality assurance for HMSHost, a global leader in creating dining for travel venues.

Formats for Working Professionals

Ideal for working professionals, students can enroll in the Master's in Supply Chain Management on either a part-time or full-time basis and will have options to take classes online, on campus, or through a combination of both. Students will progress through the 33-credits to earn the degree in as few as two years and may begin the program in the fall, spring or summer semesters.

The Master's in Supply Chain Management is now accepting applications for the Fall 2020 Term. Learn more about the program.

About the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, as well as the University's only part-time bachelor's program. The School's innovative educational programming creates opportunities for students and professionals to connect with industry leaders through learning and service.

Contact:

Audrey Lee

School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University

202-687-5853

audrey.lee@georgetown.edu

SOURCE Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies