GEORGETOWN TIGERS MAKE A STATEMENT ON NEW MATRIX HELIX TURF BY HELLAS IN THEIR SEASON OPENER

Georgetown College made a bold statement on their new Matrix Helix® synthetic turf field at Toyota Stadium, kicking off the 2023 football season with a 76-0 victory over Kentucky Christian. In addition to football, the Georgetown men's and women's soccer, and women's lacrosse teams, as well as Lexington Sport Club are also playing on this top-of-the-line turf system from Hellas.

Toyota Stadium on the campus of Georgetown College in Kentucky is a multi-purpose Matrix Helix® synthetic turf field installed by Hellas complete with a wave pad for superior drainage and player safety..

Matrix Helix turf systems are ideal for multi-purpose fields. Made from monofilament turf fibers with proprietary shape memory technology, Matrix Helix turf maintains its shape while preventing infill migration giving athletes a predictable playing surface that will look great for years to come.

"We're honored to host Lexington SC while their fields are under construction," says Georgetown College Athletic Director Brian Evans. "It's exciting to have such high-caliber athletes at our facilities, and our own teams are looking forward to taking advantage of the new field."

The Georgetown Tigers Head Football Coach, Chris Oliver, is excited for the season, the Tigers with an overwhelming win for their opener, are off to a great start. Going into the 2023 season, the Tigers are one of the favorites to win the Mid-South Conference, which is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

About Hellas – Located in Austin, Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. The Hellas Group is headquartered in Austin, TX, with 16 additional offices located around the world. For more information, visit HellasConstruction.com

About Georgetown College – Chartered in 1829 as the first Baptist college west of the Appalachian Mountains, Georgetown College offers 38 undergraduate degrees. Georgetown College is associated with five Rhodes Scholars and its alumni have included 38 Fulbright Scholars since 1989. For more information, visit GeorgetownCollege.edu

About Lexington Sporting Club – Located in Lexington, Kentucky, Lexington Sporting Club is a U.S. Soccer professional soccer club competing in USL League One (U.S. Soccer Third Division Men's Professional Soccer League). Launching its inaugural professional season in 2023, the professional team is the pinnacle of the soccer eco-system in Lexington and features more than 1,400 players within its youth and academy systems, a pre-professional women's team beginning in 2023 in the USL W League and is in the process of building the club's formal stadium, performance center and training fields. For more information, visit Lexsporting.com

About Toyota Stadium – Located in Georgetown, Kentucky, Toyota Stadium is home to Georgetown College football, Georgetown College men's and women's soccer, Scott County High School football and Scott County High School boys' and girls' soccer. The stadium has also been used as the site for the Kentucky High School State Soccer Championships, college conference tournaments and the NAIA Football Playoffs. Toyota Stadium features the latest advances in everything from weight training equipment to the turf used on the stadium field. It includes state-of-the-art athletic training facilities, as well as locker room space for the Bengals, Georgetown College, Scott County High School, and the visiting teams to the stadium. For more information visit GeorgetownCollegeAthletics.com/Facilities

About National Association of Interscholastic Athletics - With 77,000 Student-Athletes and 250 schools participating in 21 conferences, the NAIA is the only athletic association that serves the interests of small colleges through holding national championships and by driving student-athlete enrollment and financial sustainability. For more information, visit naia.org

