Georgetown University Alumni Association Announces Winners of Prestigious John Carroll and Patrick Healy Awards

"Georgetown University breeds not only some of the most successful individuals globally, but our alumni mobilize to give back to the University, their communities and the next generation of Georgetown students," said Bill Reynolds, executive director, Georgetown University Alumni Association. "It is my great honor and privilege to recognize this year's John Carroll and Patrick Healy Award recipients for their generosity, service and leadership, which have enriched the lives of so many."

This year's honorees include:

Bruce Blume of Seattle, Wash. , Fran Buckley of Raleigh, N.C. , Steve Buffone of Greenwich, Conn. , Kevin Clark of Potomac, Md. , Adelaida Delgado Palm of London, United Kingdom , and Ann Beth Stebbins , of New York, N.Y. , will receive the John Carroll Award, conferred upon alumni whose achievements and record of service reflect the ideals and traditions of Georgetown University and its founder, Archbishop John Carroll; and

of , of , of , of , of , and of , will receive the John Carroll Award, conferred upon alumni whose achievements and record of service reflect the ideals and traditions of and its founder, Archbishop John Carroll; and Ricardo Ernst of Washington, D.C. , will receive the Patrick Healy Award, named for the 29th president of the university and conferred upon an individual who is not an alumnus but whose community service and professional accomplishments represent those of Georgetown .

In February, GUAA honored United States Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) with the Timothy S. Healy, S.J. Award for exemplary public service. Senator Durbin has devoted his life and career to the core Jesuit value of service to others and has been a public servant in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives for more than four decades. Among his key accomplishments, the Senator authored landmark legislation to ban smoking on commercial airline flights and is a recognized leader on issues from medical research to HIV/AIDS prevention to environmental protections to prison reform. He also served as lead sponsor of the Dream Act to provide a path for citizenship for children brought to the United States without proper documentation.



John Carroll and Patrick Healy Award recipients will be recognized during the John Carroll Weekend from April 12-15 in Seattle, Wash. This annual event has brought together the Hoya community since 1952, and is filled with social, cultural, and intellectual programming. In addition to the awards gala, one programming highlight will be the Georgetown Entrepreneurship Alliance Second Annual Alumni Pitch Competition. Held on April 14, four alumni start-ups will pitch their business ideas to a live audience and panel of expert judges, who will then deliberate and announce a winner.



John Carroll Weekend has offered alumni, parents, and friends a chance to celebrate the best of Georgetown in a different city each year. Participants experience an insider's look at the host city while engaging with one another as well as Georgetown's renowned faculty and university leaders. For additional details about John Carroll Weekend Seattle, the awards gala, and to register for the event, please visit https://jcw.georgetown.edu/.

About Georgetown University Alumni Association

Founded in 1881, the Georgetown University Alumni Association (GUAA) has grown to include more than 190,000 alumni from all 50 states and more than 160 countries. Its mission is to generate goodwill and support for the university and to foster a lifelong connection among alumni, the alma mater and the global Georgetown community. GUAA contributions are evident across campuses and schools. Alumni Association programs facilitate networking with fellow alumni and help establish social, service, and career opportunities around the world. For more information and to connect with GUAA, visit our website and find us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgetown-university-alumni-association-announces-winners-of-prestigious-john-carroll-and-patrick-healy-awards-300624670.html

SOURCE Georgetown University Alumni Association

Related Links

http://alumni.georgetown.edu/

