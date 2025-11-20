Georgetown University and Manchester City F.C. Partner to Launch Executive Master's Program

Valued at more than $600 billion, the global sports industry is in a rapid state of evolution. From advancements in technology to the rise of women's sports to increasingly complex sporting events like the next World Cup, both professional sports organizations and industry leaders alike need to address the demands of global markets and this new program aims to deliver opportunities to meet this challenge.

The new partnership will enable SCS to collaborate with MCSBS–the education arm of one of the world's leading football clubs, Manchester City–to offer an executive master's program specializing in professional sports operations and infrastructure.

Manchester City is part of City Football Group (CFG), the world's leading private owner and operator of football clubs–with multiple football clubs across five continents within the CFG family. The executive master's program will draw directly from the industry expertise and knowledge within Manchester City and CFG, allowing students to learn from those at the cutting-edge of the future of the global sports industry.

The program provides exclusive, real-life insight into global sports brands through two required one-week residencies. The first will take place at the City Football Academy, home to Manchester City in Manchester, U.K., offering behind-the-scenes access to managing and operating an elite football club on a global stage. The second residency will follow in New York City, where City Football Group and Manchester City's sister club New York City F.C. are currently building Etihad Park , the city's first football-specific stadium (slated to open in 2027).

"It's the School of Continuing Studies' core mission to empower the industry leaders of tomorrow," says Kelly Otter, dean of the School. "Thanks to our innovative partnership with Manchester City Sports Business School, our students will learn how to craft strategic business practices, implement cutting-edge technology, and create seamless fan experiences at a global scale."

Jorgina Busquets, managing director of football education, recreation & partner clubs, said: "Very often there is a disconnect between the academic theory of sports management and the realities of leading inside a global sports organization. By partnering with Georgetown, a world class academic institution, and combining its excellence with the expertise of our staff at Manchester City and the wider City Football Group, we are creating something truly unique, which I hope will equip its participants to deliver meaningful impact in the world of sport and beyond."

Launching in Fall 2026, the executive master's is a 12-month, hybrid program with a dynamic curriculum that reflects the latest industry trends and demands across professional sports at large, including: global competence and intercultural engagement; managing emerging technologies and digital tools; marketing and event management; sustainability; and business optimization practices, to name a few. SCS's collaboration with Manchester City will provide unique opportunities for students, such as exclusive guest speakers, career counseling, and guided stadium tours.

"The global professional sports industry is rapidly expanding and evolving, requiring its current and future leaders to be more resourcefully prepared and strategically flexible than ever before," says Bobby Goldwater, veteran sports executive and faculty director of the new program. "The Georgetown-Man City collaboration will be an immersive and essential learning experience, led by respected educators and experts, that will equip motivated executives with the tools they will need to successfully address the challenges and opportunities to come."

The executive master's program will appeal to mid- to senior-level professionals seeking to potentially advance to in-demand roles in the global sports industry, such as director of sports operations, sports marketing director, talent acquisition executive, and chief operations officer.

Rooted in Georgetown's mission-driven and values-based education, SCS is committed to fostering the workforce of tomorrow. Applications for the Executive Master's in Global Sports Operations & Strategy are now open, with classes beginning Fall 2026. For more information, prospective students can sign up for a webinar on January 30, 2026.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,000 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, as well as the University's only part-time bachelor's program. The School's innovative educational programming creates opportunities for students and professionals to connect with industry leaders through learning and service.

Media Contact: Frances Bajet, Senior Director of Communications & Events

[email protected]

About Georgetown University

Established in 1789 by Archbishop John Carroll, Georgetown is the oldest Catholic and Jesuit university in the United States. Located in Washington DC, Doha, Qatar, and around the world, Georgetown University is a leading academic and research institution, offering a unique educational experience that prepares the next generation of global citizens to lead and make a difference in the world. For more information about Georgetown University, visit Georgetown.edu or connect with Georgetown on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

SOURCE Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies