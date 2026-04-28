Georgetown University to Hold Class of 2026 Commencement May 14-17 in Washington, DC

Speakers at historic Hilltop Campus will include NFL legend, former secretary of state, automotive CEO, and World Food Programme leader

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgetown University will hold commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2026 on the weekend of May 14-17. Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and John Kerry, a former secretary of state, are among the 12 speakers who will address the Class of 2026 at Georgetown's Washington, DC, commencement this year.

Each of the undergraduate, graduate and professional schools at the University will hold its own ceremony featuring different marquee speakers, including (in alphabetical order):

Mary Beard, professor emerita of classics, University of Cambridge (Graduate Commencement)

professor emerita of classics, University of Cambridge Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion; lead NFL analyst, Fox Sports; entrepreneur (McDonough School of Business: undergraduate ceremony)

seven-time Super Bowl champion; lead NFL analyst, Fox Sports; entrepreneur Comfort Ero, president & CEO, International Crisis Group (Walsh School of Foreign Service: graduate ceremony)

president & CEO, International Crisis Group James Farley Jr. (C'85), president and CEO, Ford (College of Arts & Sciences)

president and CEO, Ford Essya Hanachi (B'91), senior finance executive and former CFO, U.S. Personal Banking, Citigroup (McDonough School of Business: graduate ceremony)

senior finance executive and former CFO, U.S. Personal Banking, Citigroup Merve Hickok , president, Center for AI and Digital Policy (School of Continuing Studies)

president, Center for AI and Digital Policy John Kerry, 68th U.S. Secretary of State; former U.S. senator ( Walsh School of Foreign Service: undergraduate ceremony )

68th U.S. Secretary of State; former U.S. senator ( ) Dr. Kedar Mate, founder & chief medical officer, Qualified Health AI (School of Health)

founder & chief medical officer, Qualified Health AI Cindy McCain, executive director, World Food Programme; former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture (McCourt School of Public Policy)

executive director, World Food Programme; former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture Dr. Carlos Pellegrini, former chief medical officer, professor and chair emeritus, University of Washington Medicine ( School of Medicine)

former chief medical officer, professor and chair emeritus, University of Washington Medicine ( Morton Schapiro, professor and president emeritus, Northwestern University (Georgetown University Law Center)

professor and president emeritus, Northwestern University Mary Wakefield, former acting deputy secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Berkley School of Nursing)

WHEN

Thursday, May 14, through Sunday, May 17, 2026

WHERE:

Georgetown University

Hilltop Campus

37th & O Streets NW

Washington, DC

SOURCE Georgetown University