Georgia and North Carolina: America's Sleepiest States?

"The country was under tremendous stress in 2020 so it's understandable that stress was ranked as the second biggest health concern in the Health Needs Index from Persona," said Michael Roizen, M.D., chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and chair of Persona's medical advisory board. "It's critical to take time to assess your daily diet and food habits – so many challenges can be addressed through nutrition. For instance, for those who are having a difficult time falling asleep and staying asleep at night, nutrients like melatonin and magnesium taken at the right time of day is key. Emphasis is on the 'right' time of day as chrono-nutrition plays a big role in meeting our health goals."

The Health Needs Index is based on nutritional assessments taken by more than one million people. It asks a series of questions leading to a full nutritional assessment that was analyzed by experts in data science to distill into nationwide trends.

The Most Sluggish States

Of the Persona assessment takers in 2020, 53% listed energy as a top concern. That makes energy the top health focus across all age groups. Michiganders and Ohioans need even more support, with 57% of respondents listing energy as a top concern.

In addition to adding physical fitness to their daily routines to help kick start their energy, Ohioans and Michiganders can turn to fiber-rich foods, including oats, buckwheat, seeds, apples and berries as well as dietary supplements with the following vitamins and nutrients – fermented ginseng, green tea, vitamin B-12 and cordyceps.

The Most Stressed States

With stress as a top health concern for those who hail from Ohio (34%), Pennsylvania (34%) and Virginia (34%), they can add more foods rich in B vitamins, zinc, omega-3s and vitamin C as well as supplementing their diet with a combination of a high-quality multivitamin plus ashwagandha, cordyceps, DHA omega-3 and fermented ginseng.

The Sleepiest States

Concerns about sleep kept people up at night in Georgia (34%) and North Carolina (34%), more than those in any other state. Melatonin, made naturally in the body, and can also be added through rotating supplement programs to help achieve sleep goals. In addition, herbs, trace minerals and amino acids can support sleep naturally.

The Most Vain States

New York and California have the highest interest in beauty, specifically hair, skin and nails, at 29% of assessment takers. What we see on the outside starts from the inside, so nutrition plays a key role in the health of hair, skin and nails. Nutrients like collagen, horsetail extract, vitamin C and CoQ10 can help support beauty from within.

The Windiest States

Digestion was a top concern for people in California (28%) and Massachusetts (28%). Gut health woes are top of mind for Californians and Bay Staters, and rightfully so, as 70 percent of our immunity resides in our gut. Adding foods and beverages that promote the growth of good bacteria, like kefir, yogurt and kombucha, as well as a daily probiotic can help those with gut health challenges.

"The past year opened our eyes to what many consumers are worried about when it comes to their preventative health and wellness. It's important for these individuals to realize that their nutrition – the foods and beverages they consume as well as the quality of vitamins and supplements they take on a daily basis – can help address some of their health challenges," commented Jason Brown, founder and CEO, Persona Nutrition. "Nutrition is only one piece of the wellness journey – cutting out bad habits, increasing physical fitness levels, staying socially connected to friends and family – all complement a solid nutrition program. We hope more people will be inspired to take a real look at how their daily diet is impacting their health concerns."

Methodology

The Health Needs Index identifying the nation's top health concerns in 2020 was conducted by Persona and its team of data scientists from January 2020 through December 2020. It is based on free online nutritional assessments completed by more than 1 million adults in the U.S.

For more information about how Persona can aid in achieving lifestyle goals with its customized vitamin program, please visit www.personanutrition.com . Connect with Persona's on-staff nutritionists for a complimentary nutrition coaching session via its Nutritionist by Appointment to answer questions or adjust your pack as your life and diet change.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 140 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive essential vitamin A. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

