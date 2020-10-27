Georgia Approves Responsible Alcohol Delivery Online Course

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) is pleased to announce that Georgia's Alcohol & Tobacco Division has approved eTIPS Off Premise and Delivery-Georgia, a web-based responsible alcohol training and certification program specifically designed for eligible drivers where alcohol delivery is permitted in Georgia. This includes grocery, convenience, and retail package stores as well as bars and restaurants that offer alcohol delivery.

In August, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed into law House Bill 879, which allows for the delivery of beer, wine, and liquor for certain types of alcohol licensees. Pursuant to House Bill 879, delivery drivers must successfully complete a state-approved alcoholic beverage delivery training course. eTIPS Off Premise and Delivery-Georgia is one of the first courses approved by the Department of Revenue's Alcohol & Tobacco Division. eTIPS Off Premise and Delivery-Georgia provides alcohol licensees and delivery drivers with strategies and guidelines to protect against sales to underage and/or intoxicated customers. Furthermore, the certification course provides health and safety best practices for drivers, employees, and their customers. "Relaxed restrictions have permitted some licensees to deliver alcohol in many jurisdictions. The vast majority of licensees want to make sure that alcohol doesn't fall into the hands of a minor. The problem is they don't always know how to ensure a legal sale, especially when they are using third-party services. Both the licensee and delivery personnel need to follow specific guidelines before the delivery and at the delivery site. This is why it is important to provide training," said Adam Chafetz, HCI's President & CEO.

The eTIPS Off Premise and Delivery-Georgia certification course was specifically designed for delivery drivers in Georgia. The course trains drivers on how to recognize when a customer is intoxicated or underage. The course includes strategies on selling and delivering alcohol legally, delivery policies, handling a refusal situation, and ID checking. Through engaging content and thought-provoking video clips, the 3-hour course challenges drivers to evaluate and then re-evaluate the way they sell and deliver alcohol to their customers. eTIPS participants complete an assessment at the conclusion of the course to demonstrate mastery. The certification is valid for 2 years. eTIPS training is a self-paced, innovative approach to responsible alcohol delivery training. It allows participants to obtain practical and valuable training anywhere and at any time. To learn more, visit www.gettips.com.

About Health Communications, Inc.

Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1982 by the Health Education Foundation and Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. HCI is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Over 5.5 million people worldwide have been certified in the TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) program. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. TIPS offers seven programs that address the unique environments where alcohol is served, sold, and consumed, including On Premise, Off Premise, Concessions, Gaming, University, Seniors, and Workplace.

Contact: Trevor Estelle

703-524-1200 ext. 357

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Communications, Inc.