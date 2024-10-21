Georgia Attraction Haunted Montrose Invites Halloween Enthusiasts For One Last Fright as Founder Announces Retirement

Experience the final season of terror in an authentic ghost town

MONTROSE, Ga., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 16 spine-tingling years of fear and fun, Haunted Montrose, one of Georgia's most popular haunted attractions, is now open for its final season. This year marks the end of an era as founder Trey Cottle prepares to retire, making this Halloween the last chance for thrill seekers to experience the terrifying magic of Haunted Montrose.

The Old Slaughter House, site of unspeakable horrors. Image courtesy of Haunted Montrose Pig Man, one of the terrifying residents of The Old Slaughter House. Image courtesy of Haunted Montrose

Established in 2008 in a documented ghost town, Haunted Montrose has become a must-visit destination for horror enthusiasts. Nestled in the eerie landscape of Montrose, Georgia, the attraction features four uniquely terrifying haunted houses that have consistently delivered chills, thrills, and heart-pounding excitement to their visitors. Each house promises a unique blend of scares, from classic horror to modern-day nightmares, designed to keep even the bravest souls on their toes.

"This has been an incredible journey, and I'm so grateful to everyone who has made Haunted Montrose a success over the years," said Trey Cottle. "As I retire and close this chapter, I want to invite all Halloween lovers and longtime fans to join us for one last season of frights. Let's make this final year the best one yet."

Final Season Highlights:

Four Haunted Houses: A diverse range of terrifying themes, including new twists and some classic scares that longtime fans will recognize.

A True Ghost Town: The eerie Montrose setting, in itself, adds an extra layer of authenticity to the experience, making Haunted Montrose one of the most atmospheric haunted attractions in the region.

Special Farewell Events: To commemorate the final season, special events and surprises will be announced throughout October, giving visitors even more reasons to celebrate this iconic attraction.

Haunted Montrose has drawn visitors from across the Southeast, and this season promises to be its most unforgettable yet. With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of fear, Haunted Montrose is known for creating immersive and spine-tingling experiences that haunt visitors long after they leave.

The final season of Haunted Montrose began on September 27 and will run through and including Halloween Night. Tickets are on sale now, and early booking is encouraged, as demand is expected to be high.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of Haunted Montrose's grand finale. Get ready for one last, unforgettable fright, and join us as we say goodbye to an exciting Halloween tradition.

For tickets and more information, please visit: https://hauntedmontrose.com/. Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/HauntedMontrose; @haunted Montrose

ABOUT HAUNTED MONTROSE:

Since 2008, Haunted Montrose has been a premier haunted attraction located in the ghost town of Montrose, Georgia. Known for its terrifying themes and immersive experiences, it has been a go-to destination for Halloween enthusiasts seeking the ultimate scare. As we close our doors for the final time, we thank our loyal fans for 16 years of unforgettable frights and memories.

Media Contact:

Trey Cottle

478-246-4687

[email protected]

SOURCE Haunted Montrose