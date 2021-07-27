Georgia Awards Medical Cannabis License to Natures GA, LLC

DUBLIN, Ga., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's GA, LLC, which is operated by Nature's Medicines, announced today that on July 24, 2021, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission announced its decision to award a Class 2 Low-THC Oil Production License to the company. Two years after the passage of Georgia's Hope Act (House Bill 324), the Commission used a competitive scoring process which resulted in licenses for only six of the 69 applications which were submitted in January 2021.

"We want to thank the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission for its hard work, particularly given the many challenges the COVID pandemic presented," stated Jigar Patel, President and CEO of Nature's Medicines. "We are honored to have been awarded this license as a result of a very competitive process. Our proposed cultivation and processing facility, which will be in Dublin, Georgia, will result in the creation of at least 180 new jobs to meet anticipated market demand."

As part of the application process, in December 2020 Nature's GA, LLC entered into a binding letter of intent and real estate purchase option on 20 acres of property in Dublin, GA, which is owned by the Dublin-Laurens Development Authority. Over the next year, Nature's GA, LLC plans to conclude the purchase agreement for the site and will design and construct a 50,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility.

"We looked at sites across the state and truly appreciated the hospitality and collaborative attitude of the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority and many other local officials and stakeholders who will be key to our success in Georgia. We look forward to many partnerships with local and minority owned businesses as construction of the project starts in the near future," added Mr. Patel.

About Nature's Medicines

Nature's Medicines is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and believes in the restorative power of cannabis. As a company, our mission is to help patients understand the therapeutic value of cannabis. Nature's Medicines prides itself on the deliberative and passionate approach it takes to producing high quality cannabis products that are affordable and accessible to an ever-expanding customer base.

Nature's Medicines, which operates cultivation and dispensing facilities in Arizona, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts is a minority and family-owned business that is committed to providing affordable products and investing in the communities in which it operates.

