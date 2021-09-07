Georgia Bank Mates Top Digital Banking Tech with Upgraded Core

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In central Georgia, Great Oaks Bank has been a market leader in online/mobile banking for several years with the help of Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCoreGO™ digital banking solutions for community banks and credit unions nationwide. However, the bank felt that their other core technologies were not keeping up.

G. Mike Odom, Jr., President and CEO, Great Oaks Bank

That is about to change now that the 87-year-old institution is among the latest in Georgia to eschew the bank tech industry's biggest core providers and instead to move to DCI's iCore360® core banking software.

When asked why they made the move, Great Oaks' president and CEO, G. Mike Odom, Jr., said, "After extensive due diligence and analysis, we chose DCI as our new core provider due to the operating efficiencies provided by real time, full integration of all functions into the core, a single sign-on to access all information, and the electronic banking customer experience and capabilities, all at a fair price. DCI has been our on-line and mobile banking provider for several years, providing excellent service and responsiveness. The fact that DCI is owned and governed by banks was also a significant decision factor. We are proud to be among the first of many future DCI core customers in Georgia."

In addition to iCore360 and iCoreGO, the bank also added DCI's integrated InstaKey® ATM card network, plus solutions for teller automation, account origination, document imaging and more.

DCI feels positive about Great Oaks and the growing opportunity in Georgia from other banks and credit unions looking for something other than the status quo in bank technology.

Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO said, "We are delighted to have Great Oaks on both iCore360 and iCoreGO. We're ready to show the DCI difference to every other community bank and credit union in Georgia, large or small!"

