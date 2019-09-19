Georgia-based 5Strands® Affordable Testing Launches First-Ever Rapid/Accurate Test For Detection of Deadly Blue-Green Algae Found In Waters Across the U.S.

"Blue-green algae is a growing deadly concern across the United States," says Lisa Blaurock, President and Founder of 5Strands® Affordable Testing. "Not only can it make humans sick it can be deadly for dogs that swim in waters where it grows. You may or may not be able to see blue-green algae blooms in lakes, ponds or streams, so the only sure way to be safe is to test the water."

Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms found in all types of water. In warm, nutrient-rich environments they can multiply very rapidly forming a bloom that can sometimes be seen as a foam, scum or mats particularly when wind blows them to the shoreline. Blue-green algae blooms can form anytime, but most often form in late summer or early fall when the water is warm and there is a source of nutrients such as fertilizer runoff or septic tank overflows.

The toxins produced by blue-green algae are some of the most powerful natural poisons known today. They can make people, their pets and other animals sick. There are currently no remedies to counteract the effects and the toxins can produce death in dogs in a matter of minutes, after drinking the affected water.

So how can people protect their families and pets from this deadly toxin? Up until now the national Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended, "when in doubt, it's best to keep out." But now a consortium of Finnish scientists at the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the University of Turku have developed a simple and effective test which can provide results in as little as ten minutes. Using a sample of water and an easy to read test cassette people can be sure that the water contains no toxins.

"5Strands® Affordable Testing is the exclusive distributor for this blue-green algae test here in the United States," added Blaurock. "Blue-green algae is not only a problem here in Georgia, it can be found in all 50 states and we are excited to be offering this test which can provide peace-of-mind for families and their pets. It's better to be safe than sorry."

