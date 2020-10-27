Georgia-based Pooler Takeout Joins delivery.com Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for on-demand food ordering today announced that Pooler Takeout, a food delivery service based in Pooler, Georgia, has joined the delivery.com network. Pooler Takeout, which serves the Pooler, Garden City, Bloomingdale, Faulkville, Meldrim and Southbridge areas, is now operated by the delivery.com website and app. The Pooler Takeout management and team will remain local and leverage their roots to take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in their area. The announcement with Pooler Takeout is part of a series of acquisitions and partnerships marking delivery.com's rapid expansion into new markets across the country.

"delivery.com has the technology and resources to expand delivery to customers in our area," said Market Operator Patrick Moore, "working together will enable us to bring people their local favorites."

Pooler Takeout will be joining the delivery.com platform with 53 restaurants across the local area. Customers who live in the regions served can continue to order from Pooler Takeout's extensive local network, and will now have access to the delivery.com suite of offerings including:

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

"As part of the delivery.com network, Pooler Takeout can now marry our best-in-class technology platform with their own local expertise. We're excited to offer customers, restaurants, drivers and other merchants a second-to-none ordering and delivery experience," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com.

With the addition of Pooler Takeout, delivery.com expands its regional presence in Georgia and continues to grow nationwide. Pooler Takeout plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in its markets, including Group Ordering and other office ordering features, as well as expanded offerings beyond food delivery. For a limited time, Pooler Takeout is offering their customers $10 off orders of $15 or more when they place their first order on delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website or app for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

Trademarks and/or trademark registrations referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

