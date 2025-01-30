GEORGIA-BASED SONDER HEALTH PLANS IS NOW ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING MEDICARE ADVANTAGE BRANDS

Popular New Plans and Expansion to 84 Counties Drive Record Growth

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonder Health Plans, a Medicare Advantage company, today announced its record-setting results for the 2025 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which ended December 7.

Sonder added more than 14 thousand new members during this AEP, with a record growth of 500 percent in the Georgia market.

Sonder Health Plans increased its offerings from 5 to 12 Medicare Advantage health plans, including new Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs), added industry-leading wellness perks, and introduced special programs to meet the unique needs of veterans and other groups. Sonder also increased its service area from 12 metro-Atlanta counties to 84 Georgia counties to include the Macon, Columbus, and Savannah service areas at a time when other Medicare Advantage companies are reducing membership in Georgia.

"I am so proud of the work our team has done here," says Suzanna Roberts, CEO of Sonder Health. "From designing plans that are highly impactful for our members and tailored to their needs, to engaging the broker community, to marketing, to operations, many people played a role in our success."

While Medicare and Medicare Advantage enrollment is always available to those turning 65 or living with a qualifying chronic condition, the Annual Enrollment Period from October 15-December 7, 2024 was an opportunity for all Medicare-eligible Georgians to enroll or change plans for 2025. Plan availability varies by county, and not all benefits are available in all plans. Only beneficiaries who qualify for special election periods can enroll outside of the annual election period.

To learn more, talk to an insurance agent, visit sonderhealthplans.com, or call 1-888-688-1098 TTY-711.

Sonder Health Plans, Inc. (sonderhealthplans.com) is an HMO and PPO Medicare Advantage company with Medicare contracts. Enrollment in Sonder Health Plans depends on contract renewal. Founded in 2018 and serving only Georgia, the Atlanta-based company specializes in industry-leading plans designed and customer service "by Georgians for Georgians."

