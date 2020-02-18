Georgia Bone & Joint Partners With AMP Recover To Service Self-Funded Employer Market

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Bone & Joint announced a new partnership with AMP Recover this week, selecting the technology provider to enhance their remote rehabilitation capabilities. GB&J, a leading orthopedic provider in Newnan, GA, will implement the digital care management platform to expand their self-funded employer business, accepting new patients from around the country.

Dr. Trevor Turner, Director of Center for Orthobiologics at GB&J, is leading the organizations expansion into the self-funded space. "In my opinion, it is employers who will help to solve the health crisis in America today", he says. "The employers who have the courage to self-insure and adopt care from centers of excellence will dramatically cut their costs while simultaneously providing better care for their employees." Dr. Turner's specialty, Orthobiologics, are also appealing to self-insured businesses. When paired with physical therapy, orthobiologics offer a potential alternative to costly surgeries and can improve a patient's quality of life and ability to perform at work.

Direct to employer contracts represent a significant growth opportunity for regional healthcare providers and platforms like AMP Recover allow them to address the market regardless of a company or prospective patients' location. "Technology is breaking down barriers in healthcare," says AMP Recover CEO David Nichols. "Our partners are reducing costs, improving the patient experience and delivering successful outcomes regardless of geographic location. We're excited to be involved in the next wave of HealthTech innovation."

AMP Recover represents the latest in specialty specific patient relationship management technology. Their suite of tools digitizes protocol delivery, streamlines communication between the care team and the patient, and collects valuable data throughout the episode of care. Deriving insights from that data is ultimately what excited Dr. Turner the most. "The ability to collect and gather a massive quantity of data can be used to optimize our outcomes and will not only pave the way for new models of value-based care, but also enable clinicians to spend more time on communicating care to their patients when they need it most," he says.

