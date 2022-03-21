GEORGIA BUSINESS LEADERS RALLY SUPPORT FOR STATE ELECTION OFFICIALS

ATHENS, Ga., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials meet this week for their annual training conference, a group of Georgia business leaders sent a letter supporting their work in upholding democracy.

The letter, signed by members of the Georgia business community and organized by the Leadership Now Project , supports election officials and recognizes their dedication to ensuring free and fair elections across the state and nation. The Leadership Now Project is a coalition of business and thought leaders committed to protecting American democracy, which is especially important with the 2022 primary and midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election on the horizon.

"The health and stability of our democracy is foundational to the business environment, and my company's success. It gives me the confidence to make long-term investments in growing my business, and enables me to attract top talent from around the world," said Craig Robinson, Chief Growth Officer, Industrious.

A copy of the full letter and its list of signatories can be found below:

Dear Georgia Voter Registration and Election Officials,

We, the undersigned, represent business leaders across Georgia and as you gather for training this weekend, we thank you for the expertise and dedication you bring to this cornerstone of our democracy.

The 2020 elections were among the most successful in American history thanks to the efforts of election officials across the country. In the Presidential election, officials in each of Georgia's 159 counties enabled more than five million votes to be counted in the November general election, while managing deep challenges such as national scrutiny and a global pandemic. Millions more votes were cast in primary, primary run-off, general, and general run-off elections. Your commitment and integrity were essential for making this happen.

Continued attempts to discredit elections with unwarranted legal action, demands for sham election audits, calls for your resignation, and even threats of violence make the job of administering our elections more difficult than ever.

We want you to know that we will continue to call upon our colleagues and peers to stand with you in support of professional election administration in Georgia. The integrity of our democracy requires us to do no less.

Sincerely,

Madinah Ali, President & CEO, SafePC Solutions

LP Bailey

Charlie Battle, Of Counsel, Miller & Martin, PLLC

Sunny Burrows, President, The Lookout Foundation

Tony Conway, Legendary Events

Ann W. Cramer, Director, Corporate Citizenship Americas (retired), IBM Corporation

Monte Edwards, Managing Principal, MEG

Clara Fryer, The Fryer Law Firm

R. William Ide, Former General Counsel Monsanto, President American Bar Association, and Practicing Attorney

Audrey L. Jacobs, Principal, The Sarafina Group, Inc.

JT Johnson, Founder & President, Take2America Foundation

Lauren Kiefer, Chief Operating Officer, DocAuto, Inc.

Teri McClure, General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer (retired), UPS

Richelle Patton, President, Collaborative Housing Solutions

Andrea Pinabell, Founder & CEO, AC Impact Advisors

Becky Powhatan Kelley

Shyam K. Reddy, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, BlueLinx Corporation

Josephine Reed-Taylor, Retired Administrator, Technical College System of Georgia

Craig Robinson, Chief Growth Officer, Industrious

Craig Tindall, CEO, Whitefoord Inc.

