Georgia Business Woman Launches Greenhouse Bliss, Kosher and Vegan CBD Products With Fun Flavors Available Online

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenhouseBliss.com, is an online store selling premium full spectrum and THC free CBD that is Kosher certified, vegan and non GMO. All CBD products are manufactured in an FDA registered food grade facility and tested for quality.

Founded by Lisa Hundley, a CBD entrepreneur and consultant who is also a mother and grandmother, Greenhouse Bliss is woman owned, and located in Georgia. Lisa enjoys educating about CBD and connecting with customers while managing the business with her family. Greenhouse Bliss is a family legacy, but it is also a passion project.

"I was stage four and told I had three months to live when I was diagnosed with cancer. As a survivor, I know what modern medicine can do. It can heal, and it can hurt. When I started this business, I knew it had to be something I believed in, that supported wellness care. With helpful ideas from my sixty-nine year old aunt who uses CBD, the rest was history." – Lisa Hundley, Founder

In addition, Lisa has Achilles injuries that weren't responding to traditional pain remedies. She knew the recovery from surgery would be lengthy, and could not afford the down time.

"I started using the products for pain relief and anxiety," Lisa said. "The first day I used CBD I felt good after my workout class. I even slept comfortably that night. After that, I learned as much as I could about the benefits of CBD. If I'm feeling anxious before a presentation, or having trouble sleeping, I know I can use our CBD oils and capsules for relief."

It is rare to find a CBD company that is Kosher certified, and GreenhouseBliss.com has delicious flavors like key lime pie and lemon lime that taste great and can be infused into various drinks and foods. Lisa has partnered with one of the largest growers and manufacturers of CBD products. The hemp is stable, high in CBD, low in THC, and resistant to pests and pathogens.

Hear more from Lisa by visiting GreenhouseBliss.com and learn about the benefits of CBD.

