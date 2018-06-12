Georgia Center for Opportunity CEO reacts to leaked audio of Lt. Governor Cagle

"Thousands of parents and educators in Georgia have fought long and hard so children can have access to education that fits their needs. And they are more than used to the frustration of backroom politics coming before students," said Randy Hicks, President and CEO of the Georgia Center for Opportunity. "Here's what we know about this bill: it improves the future of thousands of kids from lower-income families. That's good policy. Because of how the bill is structured, it has the effect of increasing per-pupil dollars available in the public schools. That's good policy. Finally, studies show that school choice improves student-teacher ratios as well as the academic performance of both the kids who leave and the kids who stay in the public schools. That's good policy. Put it all together, you've got excellent policy."

We are certainly prepared to remind Mr. Cagle and any other candidate that policies that improve the future for thousands of kids is exactly what good legislation looks like."

Education scholars are available to speak to members of the media who have further questions regarding Georgia's tax credit tuition scholarship program.

Georgia Center for Opportunity (GCO) is independent, non-partisan, and solutions-focused. Our team is dedicated to creating opportunities for a quality education, fulfilling work, and a healthy family life for all Georgians. To achieve our mission, we research ways to help remove barriers to opportunity in each of these pathways, promote our solutions to policymakers and the public, and help effective and innovative social enterprises deliver results in their communities

