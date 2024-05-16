Georgia CEO Delivers Primary Address in State Senate Race

ATLANTA and LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwinnett native and VPN.com CEO Michael Gargiulo is a freedom-focused cybersecurity expert who seeks to become the next Georgia State Senator for District 9 . With low turnout for early voting, Primary Election Day will play a major role in the county.

Gargiulo, a tall Italian entrepreneur, has Gwinnett roots back to Brookwood High School, Boy Scout Troop 553 in Snellville, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Cannon Church, and is a UGA graduate. His family has lived in the Snellville area since 1993.

Michael Gargiulo with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis discuss how to reduce Georgia's income tax to 0%.

Gargiulo is running to "unite Gwinnett for freedom, faith, and security." He previously served 200,000 Georgians as Chief of Staff to Senator Colton Moore. In a primary election address, Gargiulo gave a fresh perspective on issues facing Georgians.

Read the full address:

Dear Citizens of Lawrenceville, Snellville, Grayson, Lilburn, and Georgia,

Do you remember when we would drive up I-85 and see the 'GWINNETT IS GREAT' towers? As your next State Senator, I aim to restore this part of our state to its former glory as a bastion of freedom, low crime, and great schools. Button Gwinnett, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, intended America to be this way.

My decision to run for office stems from a love of our country but also a deep concern for the future of our state and our community. Like many of you, I have watched as our freedoms, taxes, schools, elections, and unity have been threatened by declining courage and countless failures to uphold the Constitutions that make Georgia great.

Since 2020, violent, non-violent, and digital crimes in Georgia have skyrocketed. Law enforcement recruiting rates are down countywide. GCPS teacher morale is weakening. Illegal immigration through Georgia is at an all-time high leading to avoidable tragedies. I-85 is one of the most-used interstate corridors for drug, human and sex trafficking east of the Mississippi. All levels of local, state, and federal taxes are up. Inflation is out of control. As a society, one of these may be manageable, but all simultaneously create a tougher place to call home. This is especially true if you are a teacher, first responder, or entrepreneur.

When security comes into question, crime increases, taxes increase to pay for this burden, and our overall quality of life begins to suffer. Our elections, our hospitals, our borders, our jobs, and the rest of society rely on security to function. I plan to use my skill set from the private sector to support more law enforcement recruiting efforts and restore countywide compliance with ICE's 287(g) Program, as Governor Brian Kemp signed into law on May 1, 2024, with HB1105.

As a Constitutionalist, I believe that the proper role of government should focus only on public safety, education, transportation, expanding our freedoms, and lowering our taxes. It feels like the opposite is happening. Thankfully, this year, Gwinnett has candidates like Tim Le, Mike Baker, John Sabic, Arefeen Chowdhury, Elvia Davila, Baron Reinhold, Lisa Babbage, Charles Lollar, Commissioner Matthew Holtkamp, Senator Bill Cowsert, Senator Shawn Still, Senator Clint Dixon, and others who will limit the expansion of government.

While I have strong faith in our Creator and His Return, I could not stay on the sidelines. I am grateful for this opportunity to become your next State Senator. Thanks to God, our Citizens, our Veterans, our Military, countless elected officials, my family, my friends, our team at VPN.com, Senator Colton Moore, Sammy Baker, Cliff Oxford, Representative Charlise Byrd, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Laurie McClain, Mallory Staples, and all those who have donated graciously to support freedom in our state.

Georgia needs more dedicated freedom-focused Senators who will stand up for the Constitution and our families. Thank you again for your consideration as the most qualified candidate for State Senate District 9. I greatly appreciate your vote.

Sincerely,

Michael Gargiulo

This concludes the address.

Previously, Gargiulo was named Atlanta's Top Tech Entrepreneur. He is a Host and Internet Expert at the Georgia-based entrepreneurial group, CliffCo, which has over 500 executives and C-suite members including Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. Gargiulo is an Eagle Scout and Future Business Leaders of America Businessperson of the Year.

Georgia State Senate District 9 includes Grayson, Lilburn, and sections of Lawrenceville and Snellville. The seat is currently held by Senator Nikki Merritt. Previously, the seat was held by Senator P.K. Martin.

