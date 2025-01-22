Georgia Child Care Association Releases Compelling Report on Early Education

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) has unveiled its latest report, Voices of Child Care: Challenges and Opportunities in Georgia's Early Education Landscape. The comprehensive study, based on a statewide survey of over 700 childcare providers, offers an in-depth look at the critical issues facing Georgia's early education sector.

"This report is a call to action," said Ideisha Bellamy, CEO of GCCA. "It amplifies the voices of childcare owners, directors, and educators who are at the heart of early childhood development. Their insights are key to shaping policies that ensure every child has access to high-quality care and every provider has the resources to thrive."

Key Findings:

Workforce Challenges: Recruiting and retaining qualified staff remains a top concern, compounded by low wages and high turnover.

Recruiting and retaining qualified staff remains a top concern, compounded by low wages and high turnover. Funding Gaps: Reduced state subsidies and rising operational costs are pushing families toward unlicensed care and forcing many childcare centers to operate at a loss.

Reduced state subsidies and rising operational costs are pushing families toward unlicensed care and forcing many childcare centers to operate at a loss. Pace of Change: Rapid adjustments to state programs like the Child Care Assistance Program (CAPS) are creating instability for families and providers alike.

Rapid adjustments to state programs like the Child Care Assistance Program (CAPS) are creating instability for families and providers alike. Leadership Wellbeing: Childcare leaders report feeling overwhelmed, citing the need for support in personal health, succession planning, and operational sustainability.

GCCA's Advocacy Priorities:

The report underscores the importance of increased state and federal investment in childcare. GCCA is advocating for:

Expanding access to the CAPS program and eliminating reimbursement rate disparities.

Addressing the rising cost of insurance for childcare providers.

Supporting workforce development through higher wages and professional training.

What's Next?

In 2025, GCCA will continue to lead the charge for policy reform and provider support with expanded educational opportunities, technical assistance, and community-building initiatives. Key efforts include major conferences for childcare leaders, teacher mini-conferences to reduce burnout, and advocacy events to amplify member voices at the state level.

Join the Movement:

The Georgia Child Care Association invites stakeholders, businesses, and community members to join its mission to strengthen early childhood education. Contributions to the Early Education Development Alliance (EEDA) and participation in advocacy efforts are crucial to creating a brighter future for Georgia's children.

For more information and to read the full report, visit www.georgiachildcare.org .

About GCCA

The Georgia Child Care Association represents childcare business leaders across the state, advocating for accessible, high-quality early education. As a trusted voice for the industry, GCCA is dedicated to empowering childcare leaders, educators, and families through advocacy, education, and community engagement.

